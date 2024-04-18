Natallia Pershaj/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I previously covered Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in February 2024. I explored the FLNG (floating LNG) market and value chain and discussed GLNG's position in this niche segment. The FLNG market is gaining traction due to its economic viability. I pointed out that GLNG remains the sole enterprise offering FLNG as a service and ranks first in FLNG capacity. GLNG had a sound balance sheet and adequate liquidity despite the intense CAPEX. Besides that, it distributed dividends with attractive yields. At that time, I gave GLNG a buy rating. Since GLNG's share price has moved up by 17.1%.

I review 2023 figures, discuss the FLNG market considering the recent events in the Middle East, and update the company's valuation. 2024 is a decisive year for GLNG. Its new addition, Gimi, is planned to go into production by the end of the year. Once Gimi is operational, GLNG revenues and profits will grow significantly, resulting in higher dividends and buybacks. I update company’s rating to a Strong Buy.

Market Update

The FLNG market is gaining traction. According to Wood Mackenzie's report, 10 mmtpa of FLNG were under construction as of August 2023. About 22 mmtpa of floating LNG supply is expected to become operational until 2026.

Africa remains the hot spot for FLNG projects:

Africa ranks first based on operational capacity and capacity under construction.

New offshore fields are crucial for energy-dependent Europe in the context of geopolitical volatility, i.e., the Middle East and the Ukraine/Russian war. The recent exchanges between Iran and Israel add more uncertainty. Depending on how the conflict develops, LNG exports from Qatar might be adversely impacted.

Qatari LNG exports only have the option of sailing through the Hormuz Strait. Twenty percent of the global LNG sails via Hormuz. The Iranian regime has used a Hormuz blockade as a threat multiple times in the past. However, it is not as easy as it sounds—a part of the Hormuz is in Omani territorial waters. So, the complete blockade means invading foreign territorial waters. Another crucial factor is the importance of Hormuz for Iran. About 90% of Iranian crude oil exports sail through Hormuz. Meanwhile, more than a third of raw materials imported to Iran come through Hormuz, too. So, it is dubbed as the lungs of Iran.

I expect more aggressive rhetoric from the Iranian regime. Even if the regime does not take any action, the risk in the region will considerably increase. However, a partial blockage seems a plausible scenario. It will inevitably impact LNG exports from the Gulf if it becomes a fact. Simply put, the world must diversify from the Middle East's dependence on fossil fuels.

West Africa and South America are viable options. FLNGs are an excellent way to exploit offshore gas fields due to their competitive economics. The table below from the last GLNG presentation illustrates the attractive economics of the company’s FLNGs.

Golar FLNGs bring LNG at lower costs than the price of LNG imported to Europe. The table at the bottom right shows the adjusted EBITDA sensitivity to LNG price. At a $3/MMBtu margin, Hilli and Gimi will deliver $360 million and $525 million in annual EBITDA, respectively. For comparison, in 2023, GLNG realized $356 million adj. EBITDA with one operating asset, FLNG Hilli. With Gimi going into service, GLNG will become a very profitable enterprise with a long-term visibility of its revenues.

2023 report discussion

GLNG owns two FLNGs: Hilli, contracted by Perenco and stationed in Cameroon, and FLNG Gimi. The latter is the company’s new addition to its fleet. It is already in place in the Mauritania/Senegal GTA (Greater Tortue Ahmeyim) offshore gas field and is contracted with BP for the next twenty years. GLNG owns two more assets, LNG Fuji and LNG Arctic.

Operation update

Fuji was delivered in March 2024. The company plans to employ it under short-time charters until the FID (final investment decision) on the new FLNG Mark II project is issued. LNG Artic is a non-core asset, and GLNG is considering a few options: keeping it under TC (time charter) or selling it.

In 2023, Hilli delivered 1.46 mtpa, producing more than 7+ MT LNG since 2018. GLNG is planning Hilli's subsequent employment since the contract with Perenco expires in July 2026. In March 2024, the company entered into a framework agreement with a potential customer (undisclosed) to employ either Hilli or MK II.

FLNG Gimi successfully arrived at the GTA offshore field. The chart below shows the Gimi project timeline.

GLNG is in the third phase, upstream commissioning. BP plans to deliver the first LNG in 3Q24. The commissioning is expected to take about six months. Over the total length of the contract with BP, GLNG expects a $4.3 billion adj. EBITDA backlog (GLNG’s share is 70%).

The last update on Gimi was given in the company’s annual report. A quote below shows the progress.

As of March 15, 2024, the FLNG Gimi is awaiting connection to the feedgas pipeline and start of commissioning activities. Given the GTA Project’s complexity and the interdependencies of certain activities required during project mobilization and commissioning leading to the commencement of commercial operations ("COD"), significant delays could result in incremental costs to both parties to the LOA and delay the unlocking of FLNG Gimi Adjusted EBITDA backlog of approximately $4.3 billion, of which we have a 70% ownership interest.

The third (future) core asset is LNG Fuji and its conversion into FLNG MK II. The vessel was delivered in March. FID will take place once project debt financing is in place. MK II's delivery is expected in 2027.

Financials update

The table below shows FY23 and 4Q23 results, released on February 29, 2024.

GLNG presentation

The company delivered $298 million in operating revenue, 11% higher than the 2022 figure. Operating expenses dropped to $221 million in 2023 from $249 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA YoY remained almost unchanged, $356 million FY23 vs $363 million FY22. GLNG realized a net loss of $(3) million in 2023 vs $939 million in 2022. FY23 net income/loss includes $117 million in noncash items such as TTF (Title Transfer Facility) value, Brent derivatives, and interest rate swaps.

The table below from GLNG 2023 report/Note 6 gives more details:

Note: gains are shown in brackets.

The unrealized oil and gas derivatives losses come from the difference between actual monthly billing and Hilli’s base tolling fee. The significant LNG price drop is another reason for the derivative losses.

In 4Q23, GLNG announced a $150 million share buyback program. In 2023, the company repurchased 2.7% of its outstanding shares for $62 million, resulting in a 2.36% LTM buyback yield. GLNG also distributes a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share. GLNG delivers a 4.02% TTM yield, much higher than Excelerate Energy (EE) and New Fortress Energy (NFE), although lower than Flex LNG (FLNG).

With Gimi's full commissioning, I expect GLNG to boost dividend yields and share buybacks.

On December 31, GLNG declared $679 million in cash and $874 million in long-term debt. The balance sheet composition holds similar values QoQ, with 47% total debt to equity and 36% total liabilities to total assets. FY23 GLNG realized $(61.3) million in operating income (loss) and $139 million in operating cash flow. The net interest expenses in 2023 were $47 million.

Valuation

In my previous note on GLNG, I used the following assumptions:

FLNG Gimi costs $1,400 million, or approximately $518/ton, based on its capacity of 2.7 mtpa. To value Hilli, I multiply $518/ton * 2.4 mtpa, and the outcome is $1,234 million. Since Hilli was built in 2017, I discount the outcome by 5% annual depreciation. So, Hilli’s value is $920 million. GLNG paid $73 million for LNG carrier Fuji (2004 built with steam turbines) in 2Q23. The Golar Arctic is 21 years old and is equipped with steam turbines. So, I use Fuji’s price to estimate Arctic value. GLNG fleet replacement cost is $2,466 million.

As per the Wood Mackenzie report from April 2024, Samsung Heavy Industries and Wison Offshore's FLNG projects will cost about $800/ton, 54% higher than the figure I used.

Inflationary pressures make all tangible assets more expensive to build. Financing, labor, and steel are becoming more expensive, resulting in higher costs for newly constructed units. Nevertheless, I prefer to be on the conservative side. So, I use $700 cost per ton instead of the stated above $800/ton.

To value Hilli, I multiply $700/ton * 2.4 mtpa (Hilli’s annual output). So, Hilli's (2017 build) cost after 5% annual depreciation is $1.19 billion. Gimi's has a 2.7 mtpa capacity, so its cost is $1.89 billion. I take the above value for Artic and Fuji, $73 million per vessel. GLNG fleet replacement cost is $3,229 million.

NAV equitation inputs:

Current Assets: $815 million

Total Labilities $1,481 million

Fleet Replacement cost $3,229 million

GLNG's NAV is $2,560 million compared to its $2,600 million market cap, so GLNG trades at 98% PNAV. It is lower than my previous estimate of 113% PNAV.

GLNG remains the most expensive in the peer group below, measured with EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA.

However, we must compare the EV/EBITDA FWD figures to the TTM figures. GLNG trades at 51.6 TTM EV/EBITDA and 11.51 FWD EV/EBITDA. FWD EBITDA comes with a massive discount on its TTM value.

Let’s take the figures I mentioned earlier: at a $3/MMBtu margin, Hilli and Gimi will deliver $360 million and $525 million in annual adj. EBITDA, respectively. At $3,664 EV and $885 million adj. EBITDA, GLNG will trade at 4.14 EV/adj. EBITDA. GLNG 5Y average FWD EV/EBITDA is 12.29. So, at an adj. EBITDA of $885 million, to reach its 5Y average, the company’s EV has to be about $11.0 billion. This means significant potential for price growth from current stock prices.

Once Gimi starts production, the company’s cash flow will increase considerably, resulting in higher dividend and buyback yields and strong share price appreciation. Looking at PNAV and TTM vs. FWD multiples, GLNG is cheap at the current stock price.

Investors takeaway

GLNG operates in a niche segment without too many competitors, at least for now. As discussed in the first chapter, the world must diversify its fossil fuel supply. West Africa is a strong contender, especially for Europe. FLNGs come as economically viable solutions.

The key risks for my Strong Buy thesis are:

Operating in Africa

Gimi commissioning

Decrease in global LNG demand

Financial risk

In the paragraphs below, I give more details on each of them.

GLNG FLNGs are based in Africa, which carries an operational risk. Nevertheless, it is much lower than that of land-based assets such as mines and shale oil fields. A more specific risk is the successful commissioning of Gimi. The company reached the middle of the process, i.e., Gimi is already at the GTA gas field. In other words, the commissioning risk will decrease with every step forward. GLNG has been in the FLNG business in Africa for over five years, so I believe it knows how to handle the inherent operational uncertainties.

A decrease in global LNG demand will adversely impact the LNG industry. However, considering that LNG (plus nuclear power) is the best option to replace coal-fired plants, I am not expecting a drastic decline in demand in the long term. Financially, GLNG is in a good position. Despite its intense capital investments, its balance sheet composition is not heavily leveraged. The company has enough cash to fund its operations and to cover its debts.

GLNG is one of my favorite stock picks. It operates in a niche market with few competitors. It trades below its PNAV and pays dividends with adequate yields. Last time, I gave GLNG a buy rating. A successful commission of Gimi until the end of 2024 will turn GLNG into a cash generator with long-term revenue visibility. In my opinion, this means a significant upside potential combined with higher dividend and buyback yields. So, the current market price presents an excellent buying opportunity. I consider GLNG to be one of my top picks for 2024. I change the GLNG's rating to Strong Buy.