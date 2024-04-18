Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bumble: Stock Bumbling Around - Valuation Now Compelling

Apr. 18, 2024 4:21 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL) StockMTCH
Stick to the Fundamentals profile picture
Stick to the Fundamentals
190 Followers

Summary

  • Having fallen 75% since its 2021 IPO and more than 80% from peak, BMBL is near a positive inflection point with new management, a refreshed core app, and operating efficiencies.
  • The market should continue to support modest growth, and BMBL is in a good position to at least maintain its share.
  • The economics of the business are outstanding, with BMBL generating 70%+ gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%+, and strong free cash conversion.
  • We consider BMBL a compelling investment opportunity over the next 12-24 months.
Brief History

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd as a “female-first” alternative to existing dating apps. Having cut her teeth as an early executive at Tinder (currently owned by competitor Match Group), Wolfe Herd believed women that used dating apps were turned

25+ years focused on companies in Business Services, Technology Services, and Financial Services sectors. My investment activity exclusively targets that universe, and focuses on businesses with solid long-term prospects, but that trade at a significant discount. My thesis will usually include reasons that sentiment will improve, including potential activism or M&A.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

