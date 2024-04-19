Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is one of the if not the most popular, dividend ETF on the market.

It offers a unique blend of a higher dividend yield combined with strong dividend growth.

The ETF is passively managed, which allows the management team to charge a low expense fee of just 0.06%, meaning you would be charged $6 for every $10,000 in value you have in SCHD.

The ETF is well diversified, holding positions across all sectors, and built to not over rely on the technology sector, making it a great compliment to the likes of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), which are both heavily skewed toward that particular sector.

Each year, SCHD goes through its reconstitution, in which the formula written for SCHD in particular is run and the top 100 stocks that fit that criteria are then entered into the ETF.

In today's piece, we're going to take a closer look at this popular dividend ETF, looking at not only the criteria for choosing its components, but also the top sectors and components, as well as the dividend.

In the comment section below, let us know if you own SCHD shares and what are your thoughts on the new-look ETF.

Criteria for Entering SCHD

When it comes to SCHD, it has a goal to track the total return of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index.

The criteria for that index does not include the likes of REITs or MLPs, so many of the stocks I typically discuss will not be found within this ETF.

In order to be eligible for the index, a stock must have:

At least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments

Minimum market cap of $500 million

Meet minimum liquidity criteria

Once deemed eligible, the components are then selected by evaluating the highest dividend yielding stocks based on four fundamentals factors:

Cash flow to total debt Return on equity, Dividend yield Five-year dividend growth rate

No single stock can represent more than 4% of the index and no single sector can represent more than 25% of the index. Up to 90% of the fund's assets will follow these rules, leaving 10% discretion to the managers of the fund to select other stocks that would contribute to the funds goal.

2024 Reconstitution of SCHD

Every March, SCHD goes through its annual reconstitution, meaning the selection process will be re-run, which will equate to some stocks being removed and replaced by other stocks.

There's not much human element that goes into the selection process at all.

As such, after the reconstitution, here's a look at the changes to the ETF.

Let's begin with the stocks that were removed in 2024, which were 23 in total.

The top five removals included:

Broadcom (AVGO) Merck & Co. (MRK) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Blackstone (BX) Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The top five new additions included:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Hershey Co. (HSY) Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) CF Industries (CF)

Broadcom and Merck were two stocks I was sad to see go, but I understand, especially with AVGO as it largely outperformed, which on the flip side caused its dividend yield to plunge.

However, the ETF was already light within the technology sector and this removal made it even lighter as this was the top holding in the ETF prior to the reconstitution.

BMY and HSY, the top two additions, are both stocks I like, but also two stocks that have run into headwinds.

BMY shares have been on the retreat as investors are looking for the next catalyst higher.

HSY shares have been hit hard due to a combination of GLP-1 drugs as well as skyrocketing cocoa prices.

Here's a look at cocoa prices on a year-to-date basis.

Nasdaq.com

Now let's have a look at the ETFs top sectors after the reconstitution.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, financials, healthcare and consumer staples are the largest sectors, which is not a huge change from before, the largest change coming from a 4.0% decline in industrials and a 4.2% decline in technology.

Today, SCHD has only three holdings within the technology sector:

Texas Instruments (TXN) Cisco Systems (CSCO) Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Here's a look at the differences between industries based on the new changes.

The Street

Now let's take a look at the new top 10 holdings.

Seeking Alpha

Chevron (CVX), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Texas Instruments have taken over the top three positions within the ETF, but as you can see, there's not much disparity between the top holdings in terms of exposure.

In total, the ETF has 104 total positions, with the top 10 positions accounting for nearly 40% of SCHD.

A Strong and Growing Dividend

As mentioned at the start, SCHD has a unique blend of a higher dividend yield that coincides with strong dividend growth. Before we get into that further, and how I believe it will change moving ahead, let's first look at the dividend stats.

Seeking Alpha

As you can see, over the past 12 months, SCHD has paid a dividend of $2.67, which equates to a yield of 3.5%.

The ETF has seen its dividend payout increase for 12 consecutive years, and it has a five-year dividend growth rate of 11.8%.

That's looking back, and moving forward, I expect things to slow in terms of growth.

A lot of the dividend growth can be attributed to its former top position, AVGO, which has a five-year dividend growth rate of nearly 20%, but that's gone.

Enter the new additions of BMY and HSY, and they cannot touch that even if you combined their five years dividend growth rates.

As such, I expect the yield to remain robust, but there's no doubt that the dividend growth is expected to slow moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, although I was not crazy about the reconstitution changes this year, it's a process that has worked for a number of years. So why should we question what has worked?

Over the past decade, SCHD has returned more than 180%, which traded in lockstep with the S&P 500, or even outperformed for a long while leading up to the 2023 technology boom.

When the market trades one-sided toward a particular sector, SCHD is typically going to underperform, but when things are broad, SCHD tends to do quite well. Therefore, we will continue to stick with the ETF as a core position.