Tesla Stock: Plunging Toward My Price Target

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock continues to decline and reach new lows, distancing itself from other tech giants like Meta Platforms, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
  • CEO Elon Musk's pay package, if approved, could result in significant dilution for shareholders, potentially up to 10% of the market cap.
  • Tesla's growth story is facing challenges, with competition in the EV space increasing and overall demand for EVs trending downward. Charging infrastructure remains a major issue.
  • That being said, charging and energy storage opportunities remain an important growth proposition for Tesla shareholders.
  • Among the big auto companies, Tesla still holds a vastly superior balance sheet to any other automotive company, with several times more cash than long-term debt.

UK, York, People charging their electric cars at charging station

Headline

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to crash and reach new 52-week lows. They have absconded as of recently from being mentioned in the light of Meta Platforms (META), Google (

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. My working background is in private CRE financing. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

