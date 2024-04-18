Thibault Renard/iStock via Getty Images

Investors love NEM

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is now loved both by Main Street and Wall Street. As an example, the chart below summarizes the current sentiment on Newmont Corporation stock from Seeking Alpha writers and Wall Street analysts. As seen, Seeking Alpha writers have a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Four out of the eight analysts who rated the stock in the last 90 days gave it a strong buy rating, and the other four gave it a buy rating. Wall Street analysts’ ratings show a bit more variance, but the overall score is still a pretty strong 3.75.

Against this background, the thesis of this article is to explain why I disagree with the crowd. The gist of the bullish thesis on NEM really is that a strong rally in gold price (which we agree, and we are bullish on gold too as communicated in our recent article here) would benefit gold miners too.

In the remainder of this article, I will argue A) why strong rallies in gold prices won’t necessarily benefit gold miners in general, and B) the specific challenges NEM is facing.

Gold and gold miners

Let’s start with some basic facts. The following chart shows the investment returns from two leading gold miners - NEM and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) - in description against gold (represented by the SPDR Gold Shares, GLD) in the past year. As seen, GLD indeed enjoyed a strong rally, with a total return of 18.36%. However, both mining leaders suffered large losses. To wit, GOLD stock has lost -11.63% and NEM has the worst performance among the three with a loss of 17.41%. To add insult to injury, the minders cannot blame the overall equity market either. The broader market has enjoyed some of the best performances during the past year or so.

Why did gold miners underperform when gold prices were rising? The reasons are quite simple (or not so simple, depending on your perspective) – gold miners’ profit does not respond to gold prices linearly.

There are a couple of reasons here. The top one and the most obvious one is production costs. Extracting gold can be expensive. Miners face costs for things like labor, fuel, equipment, and exploration. If these costs rise faster than the price of gold, it can eat into their profits and limit their stock price growth, even if the price of gold itself is going up. We will examine this specifically for NEM in the next section.

Secondly, there's a time delay. The mining industry is not known for rapid expansion. Their expansion projects are measured in years or even decades. You're encouraged to read this report if you're considering miner stocks. I will just quote the gist here (and the highlights were added by me):

In some cases, the period between the discovery and production of gold mines is between 15 and 18 years. This means that once miners have exhausted and expanded current mines, there will be a lull due to the current lack of investment in exploration. This issue points to a perennial problem within the mining sector. The World Gold Council has charted five cycles of bull (rising prices) and bear (declining) markets since the 1970s, but it seems that each time a lean period occurs, spending is slashed to keep afloat, instead of investing in exploration. This exacerbates the problem the next time a bull period rolls around, leaving miners slow to react and bring new mines online to capitalize on high prices.

The bottom line is really simple. By the time the miners have expanded their capacity, the gold price really may be well over by then.

NEM cost issues

Now, let us dig into the cost issues for NEM a bit more.

Newmont recently acquired Newcrest assets. As it's going through integration, I do not expect the synergistic benefit to show up immediately. In fact, I expect additional costs at least in the next few quarters. My view seems to be in line with its leadership expectations. They have presented a cautious operational forecast for 2024. The gold production goal was set at 6.93 million ounces for the year, with the cost of sales pegged at $1,050 per ounce. These figures fell short of market expectations, showing lower production volumes and higher costs than anticipated.

The next chart shows the quarterly increase in its total operating expenses in the past few years. As seen, the company’s operating expenses have been on an upward trend in general. The cost has been increasing rapidly since 2023. In the most recent quarter, it reported a total quarterly operating expenses of $1.46B, almost on par with the peak level observed in 2022 and representing a whopping 54% increase year-over-year.

Other risks and final thoughts

My other main concern involves its leverage. The above merger also has increased the company’s leverage. The company’s net debt almost doubled in the past few quarters and reached almost $8.9 billion. Combined with the cost increases and higher borrowing rates, NEM’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio has increased even more. It used to be on par with major peers like GOLD, but it's now significantly higher, as seen in the bottom panel of the chart. Due to the stretched balance sheet, I expect post-merger capital priorities to change. I expect NEM to adjust its capital allocation strategy to prioritize debt reduction in the next few years rather than expansion and growth. The company dividend payouts seem to support this priority. The company has trimmed its annual dividend to $1.00 per share, down from $1.60 before.

On the positive side, there are a few bright spots that are worth mentioning. The company is still generating robust cash flow. After its debt reduction and dividend payments, my estimate shows that there should still be some surplus free cash. And NEM’s plan for share repurchase (up to $1 billion of its shares over the next two years) is a good confirmation of this estimate. Looking further out, the Newcrest merger is accredited in the longer term. And I expect its gold production capacity to see a meaningful increase when the synergistic benefits fully materialize. My estimate of its gold production is around 6.7 million ounces by 2028, compared to about 5.6 million ounces in 2024.

All told, I rate NEM as HOLD given the above considerations. It's certainly a solid investment. However, I'm not as enthusiastic as the crowd because I don’t expect gold miners to benefit from gold prices in a linear and immediate manner. Specific to NEM, there are a few additional concerns in the near term given its cost issues, leverage issues, and the integration of its Newcrest merger.