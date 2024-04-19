DieterMeyrl

Newmont Buyers Have Been Vindicated

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) investors who ignored the doom and gloom following NEM's fourth-quarter earnings release have done remarkably well. Investors should recall NEM's steep post-earnings selloff followed after the leading gold miner delivered a disappointing earnings scorecard with a significant dividend cut. However, the resounding bottom of NEM at its late February lows has likely stunned bearish investors who were wrong-footed at the worst possible moments. Even Argus downgraded NEM at its lows, seeing the lack of earnings clarity, worsened by a "weak" technical print that included "multi-year bearish patterns characterized by lower highs and lower lows." However, Argus's prediction has gone horribly wrong, as NEM outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly from its February lows, posting a return of more than 40% through its recent April 2024 highs.

As a reminder, I upgraded NEM's thesis to Strong Buy in my pre-earnings article in February. I assessed an asymmetric risk/reward, auguring well for an attractive mean-reversion technical set-up. My upgraded thesis has panned out accordingly, beating the S&P 500 hands down over the same period. Despite that, I assessed that NEM still isn't priced aggressively, although the dividend cut could have reduced buying sentiment from income investors.

Surging Gold Prices Likely Baked Into Q1 Release

Newmont will report its first-quarter earnings release next week. Therefore, the significantly improved buying momentum suggests the focus has likely shifted to execution. As gold prices hit a new record high, it has driven renewed vigor in operating leverage gains for leading miners like Newmont. I anticipated investors have already reflected significant pessimism into Newmont's production guidance, even as the gold miner anticipates a much-improved production outlook through 2028, reaching 8.3M gold equivalent ounces (including 6.7M ounces of gold production). We should have observed its bottom with attributable gold production of 5.5M ounces in 2023. However, Newmont's AISC hasn't inspired confidence in its 2023 report, surging to $1,444 per ounce.

Furthermore, the resurgence in oil prices could impact cost estimates, although Newmont's overall performance should have been bolstered by the surge in gold prices, which reached the $2,450 level recently. I've been bullish on gold since my initial SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) article in early October 2023. I reminded investors that geopolitical risks could drive gold prices up further. I then reiterated my GLD bullish thesis in January 2024, emphasizing that gold prices were on the verge of a significant breakout (which has come to pass).

Notwithstanding my optimism on gold prices, the lack of follow-through to leading miners like NEM was somewhat disappointing. With the recent outperformance likely baking in the significant recovery in gold prices, the market will need to assess Newmont's production execution in 2024. Newmont could drive improved cost efficiencies of $2B in the medium term. However, with near-term buying sentiment still relatively weak ("D+" momentum grade), I believe investors will assess the extent of operating leverage gains, translating to more robust profitability gains.

Analysts' estimates suggest a significant improvement in adjusted net margins through 2025 as Newmont works on its improved portfolio and divestment of higher-cost assets. Accordingly, Newmont is projected to deliver an adjusted net margin of 18.6% by 2025, up markedly from 2023's 11.5%. Therefore, Newmont has the potential to lift investor sentiments by executing well. With a reasonable valuation compared to its sector peers, NEM has the potential for a further valuation re-rating. NEM's forward adjusted earnings multiple of 18.4x (well below its 10Y average of 22.6x) implies that the market has likely yet to price in these potential operating leverage gains, benefiting dip-buyers with the patience to hold on to their positions.

Is NEM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With Newmont recovering 40% from its February 2024 lows before pulling back recently, investors will need to assess a more robust performance from its upcoming report.

Therefore, it's possible that NEM could consolidate in the near term as Newmont works on integrating its Newcrest acquisition and divesting its non-core assets. Given the significant run-up in gold prices, Newmont should report improved price realizations. However, that shouldn't surprise the market, as it's no longer news. Higher potential costs could trigger an adverse reaction. However, NEM's cost curve should trend lower as it scales production.

Consequently, I'm increasingly confident that NEM has moved past its long-term lows in February. While NEM's risk/reward is still attractive, I've decided to lower my rating to reflect the recent surge as my thesis played out, although I still lean bullish.

Rating: Downgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

