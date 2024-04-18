Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
145.77K Followers

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kirkley - CFO
John Bordelon - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Joseph Yanchunis - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Home Bancorp's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Home Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO, John Bordelon; and Chief Financial Officer, David Kirkley. Mr. Kirkley, please go ahead.

David Kirkley

Thanks, Joel. Good morning, and welcome to Home Bank's first quarter 2024 earnings call. Our earnings release and investor presentation are available on our website. I'd ask that everyone please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in the investor presentation and our SEC filings.

Now, I'll hand it over to John to make a few comments about the first quarter. John?

John Bordelon

Thanks, David. Good morning, and thank you for joining Home Bancorp's earnings call today. We appreciate your interest in Home Bancorp as we discuss our strong quarterly results and describe our approach to creating long-term shareholder value. Home Bank delivered a solid first quarter performance with healthy loan and deposit growth and continued expense discipline. We are quite proud of our accomplishments in the first quarter as net income was $9.2 million or $1.14 per share, which generated a return on assets of 1.11%.

Loans increased $40.1 million over the quarter or about 6% annualized, which is in line with our expectations for 2024. Houston was again a big contributor to our loan growth as we relocated

