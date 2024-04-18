Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banner Corporation (BANR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 4:05 PM ETBanner Corporation (BANR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.77K Followers

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Grescovich - President and CEO
Rich Arnold - Head of IR
Jill Rice - CCO
Rob Butterfield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler
Andrew Terrell - Stephens, Inc.
David Feaster - Raymond James
Kelly Motta - KBW
Timothy Coffey - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Hello, all, and welcome to Banner Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand you over to Mark Grescovich, President and CEO, to begin. Please go ahead.

Mark Grescovich

Thank you, Lydia, and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the first quarter 2024 earnings call for Banner Corporation. Joining me on the call today is Rob Butterfield, Banner Corporation's Chief Financial Officer; Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer; and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations.

Rich, would you please read our forward-looking safe harbor statement?

Rich Arnold

Sure, Mark. Good morning. Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecasts of financial or other performance measures, and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions. We also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ are available from the earnings press release that was released yesterday and a recently filed Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023. Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the day they are made, and Banner assumes no obligation to update information

Recommended For You

About BANR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BANR

Trending Analysis

Trending News