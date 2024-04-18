evemilla

LVMH Posted A Weak Q1 Report. So What?

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) investors who ignored the steep plunge toward its January 2024 lows and accumulated, have done remarkably well. Notwithstanding LVMHF's recent pullback from its March 2024 highs, it has still easily outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX, SPY) since my previous article in January, urging investors to capitalize on the LVMHF pessimism.

The leading global luxury retailer released its first quarter sales report recently. While the Paris-headquartered company disappointed the market with a 3% uptick in organic growth across its segments, shares didn't fall further below last week's lows. As a result, I assessed the market had already priced in the report's weakness heading into its release following Kering SA's (OTCPK:PPRUF) recent warning. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) also cautioned investors about anticipating a steeper growth normalization in cosmetics sales, which saw ULTA dropping into a bear market from its March 2024 peak.

Therefore, the relatively constructive post-report reaction for LVMHF from the market demonstrates the confidence in LVMH's well-diversified product categories. The retailer encountered challenges in its wines and spirits segment, reporting an organic growth of -12%. The segment encountered "further destocking in Q1, which was unexpected." However, LVMH's critical fashion and leather goods segment remained resilient, posting a 2% organic growth. Despite that, it was LVMH's weakest performance in its crucial segment since notching an 18% organic growth in the previous year.

Investors will keenly watch the performance of LVMH's fashion and leather goods segment, as it accounted for more than 50% of the group's reported revenue for Q1. LVMH management articulated its confidence in the resilience of the Chinese luxury consumer and its ability to capture domestic and international tourism revenue. LVMH reminded investors that the company is "indifferent to where business with mainland Chinese customers occurs as long as it is obtained." Chinese demand was notably strong in Japan, as "the drop in the yen has made prices in Japan comparatively attractive." With LVMH positioning "Vuitton as the primary growth driver due to its size and potential for further expansion," a further slowdown in the category's organic growth could be detrimental to its ambitions.

However, Sephora's performance in an otherwise challenging quarter corroborates the robustness of LVMH's offerings across the value chain. Selective retailing posted an 11% organic growth, bolstered by Sephora's ongoing network expansion, as it continued to gain market share across various regions. Moreover, DFS's underperformance relative to its pre-COVID level provides the potential for a further boost as international travel returns to normalcy.

Don't Underestimate LVMH's Ability To Drive Margins

LVMH's ability to pass on cost increases to its consumers is a testament to its incredible branding and pricing power against macroeconomic headwinds. Stubborn inflation dynamics have also affected the consumer spending prowess of aspirational customers in the U.S. as they navigate the inflation challenges. However, LVMH reminds investors that the company believes that "aspirational customers need time to adjust to the new pricing landscape but believes acceptance will come gradually." Therefore, the current growth challenges relating to this customer segment could take some time to resolve. Still, they are not expected to be a structural impediment against a growth inflection in the medium term.

Analysts' estimates are constructive. They are projecting an 8% growth recovery in reported revenue for FY25, with a bottom anticipated in 2024 with a 4.5% growth. Adjusted operating margins for LVMH are also expected to remain robust, capitalizing on operating leverage for further improvement to 27% by FY25. LVMH management has demonstrated its remarkable ability to focus on and drive margin expansion, even as the world deals with notable macroeconomic challenges.

Is LVMHF Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

LVMHF price chart (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

LVMHF was last valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA of 14.5x, markedly higher than its 10Y average of 12.6x. Therefore, the valuation dislocation observed in January has dissipated as astute investors capitalized on the market pessimism.

Despite that, I view January's bottom as marking another successful re-test of LVMHF's buying resilience, attracting dip-buyers to return to a highly profitable and well-positioned luxury retailer.

Consequently, I view LVMHF's price action as highly constructive, indicating a potential further charge toward its July 2023 highs, resuming its long-term uptrend continuation bias.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

