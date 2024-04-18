Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOF) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call Transcript

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCPK:ESLOF) Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call April 18, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Giorgio Iannella - Head of Investor Relations
Stefano Grassi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oriana Cardani - Intesa Sanpaolo
Chiara Battistini - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ben Rada Martin - Goldman Sachs
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Cedric Lecasble - Stifel
James Grzinic - Jefferies & Co.
Domenico Ghilotti - Equita
Anne-Laure Bismuth - HSBC

Giorgio Iannella

Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. This is Giorgio Iannella from the IR team. Thank you for joining EssilorLuxottica Q1 Revenue Management Call. The Group's CFO, Stefano Grassi, will walk you through the revenue highlights of the first quarter of the year. After his presentation, there will be a 30-minute Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] We kindly ask you to limit your questions to a maximum of two.

With that, I hand it over to Stefano.

Stefano Grassi

Good evening, good afternoon and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 Trading Update. We started the year with a mid-single-digit speed in revenue growth. Our topline was up 5.5% at constant currency, very much on target with our long-term strategic guidelines that we shared with you a couple of years ago. And we delivered this in a quarter where we have a pretty tough comparison base as Q1 2023 was up 8.6% at constant currency.

Our growth at current exchange rate was 3%. So clearly, you can see the impact of currency headwinds during the course of Q1. In particular, the headwinds come really from two currencies: the U.S. dollar and the Turkish lira. If currency now stay at those level, you can expect those headwinds to continue throughout the remainder part of 2024, probably with a lower extent – to a lower extent during the latter part of 2024.

