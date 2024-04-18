Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQT AB (EQBBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 18, 2024 4:19 PM ETEQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.77K Followers

EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Svensson – Head of Shareholder Relations
Christian Sinding – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner
Gustav Segerberg – Head of Business Development
Kim Henriksson – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson – ABG SC
Hubert Lam – Bank of America
Arnaud Giblat – BNP Paribas Exane
Jacob Hesslevik – SEB
Angeliki Bairaktari – JPMorgan
Oliver Carruthers – Goldman Sachs
Ermin Keric – Carnegie
Isobel Hettrick – Autonomous Research
Nicholas Herman – Citi
Tom Mills – Jefferies
Haley Tam – UBS

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Presentation of EQT's Q1 Announcement 2024. Let me start by saying thank you to everyone who attended our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm a few weeks ago. And for those who were not able to join us, the presentation materials and the recording of the event are available on the Shareholder Relations section of our website.

For today's call, as always, if you've registered ahead of the call, you should have received an e-mail with your personal PIN code to participate in the Q&A and to make sure that everybody has time to ask questions, we suggest that you focus on the most important topics. And as always, we are available for follow-up's after the webcast.

So thank you all for joining today. And with that, I'll hand over to Christian. Next slide, please.

Christian Sinding

Thanks, Olof. And good morning, everyone. I'm excited now that EQT has entered its fourth decade. And we did this with a big demarcation of closing our largest fundraising ever, which was EQT X at €22 billion. This, of course, is a sign of the partnership we have with our clients and their trust in our ability to deliver strong and resilient returns for the long

Recommended For You

About EQBBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQBBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News