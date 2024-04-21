Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RVT: 12% Discount, 8% Yield, Small-Cap Exposure

Apr. 21, 2024 9:15 AM ETRoyce Value Trust (RVT)
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Small caps could return to favor in the market as rates are expected to decline in 2024.
  • Royce Value Trust is a small-cap closed-end fund managed by Chuck Royce since 1986.
  • RVT has a 7.74% yield, overweight holdings in industrials, financials, tech, and materials, and has outperformed the Russell 2000 on a total return basis.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages

Looking for high yield income in the small cap sector? The Russell 2000 has suffered in the rising rate era, but, with rates expected to decline sometime in 2024, small caps could return to favor in the market.

Royce Value

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We just closed a position in 2024, with a 58% return since inception.

There's currently a 20% discount and a 2-week Free Trial for new members.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.08K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in RVT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RVT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RVT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RVT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News