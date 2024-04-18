Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.77K Followers

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Lanzer - General Counsel
Michael Frankel - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Howard Schwimmer - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Laura Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Camille Bonnel - Bank of America
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Craig Mailman - Citigroup
Nick Thillman - Baird
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho
Nikita Bely - JPMorgan
Anthony Hau - Truist Securities
Vince Tibone - Green Street

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Fabilo, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Lanzer, General Counsel. You may begin.

David Lanzer

We thank you for joining Rexford Industrial's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday after the market closed, we posted a supplemental package and investor presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at rexfordindustrial.com.

On today's call, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. For more information about these risk factors, please review our 10-K and other SEC filings. Rexford Industrial assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

In addition, certain financial information presented on this call represents non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release and supplemental package

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Trending Analysis

Trending News