Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) should report topline data of its Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer's disease in mid-2024.

CGTX's CT1812 is an oral σ-2 receptor antagonist that prevents binding of toxic Aβ oligomers, which mimics the neuroprotective benefit of a genetic mutation found in Iceland. That idea, like many others in Alzheimer's, is interesting, but not groundbreaking. Insofar as I know, CT1812 is the only sigma-2 receptor antagonist for Alzheimer's.

Though preliminary data of the ongoing SHINE trial looked interesting, they probably do not say much about the results to come. A previous pilot study failed to bring any good results on cognition. I do not see how the current study would be able to bring opposite results. The company also has a history of changing clinical trial endpoints with trials underway.

Topline readouts in Alzheimer's are generally pivotal events; stocks fall more often than they go up, and that can be a good cause to consider going either long or short, or await the data. In this case, I believe caution is advised.

Cognition Therapeutics is a biotech company that has IPO'd on the Nasdaq in 2021. Its current market cap is around $75 million, which should be a bit more than double its current cash value. The company's stock trajectory has not been so remarkable since its IPO.

Stock trajectory since IPO (Google)

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the company, with an average price target of $6.67, implying a 250% upside. Many of these price targets have already been revised downward over the years.

The company has a lead drug candidate, CT1812, which is the first sigma-2 receptor agonist for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

CT1812 antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor, based on findings from two different mutations worldwide that either seem to prevent or accelerate Alzheimer's, and are linked to that receptor. CT1812's goal is to mimic the benefit of the so-called Icelandic mutation, which prevents binding of amyloid oligomers to neurons.

The company is looking at a potentially transformational year, as expressed in a recent shareholders' letter, with multiple potential catalysts around the corner. The big one of those, I believe, is the topline data readout of a randomized placebo-controlled trial in Alzheimer's disease, named COG0201 or SHINE, scheduled for mid-2024.

Catalysts and pipeline (Cognition Therapeutics)

The second topline readout will be in the COG1201 or SHIMMER trial in Dementia with Lewy bodies, which is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The company is also conducting a much larger trial in early to mild Alzheimer's disease, in combination with Biogen's (BIIB) Lecanemab, and a trial in dry AMD.

CT1812

CT1812 is an oral, brain-penetrant, sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which should prevent binding of amyloid oligomers to neurons. CT1812 therefore does not remove the amyloid, like the anti-amyloid antibodies do.

CT1812 introductory slide (Corporate Presentation)

CT1812 originated from the finding that a certain genetic mutation of the APP gene referred to as A673T among Icelandic people led to a fourfold reduction in the risk of developing Alzheimer's, which is believed to be caused by a fourfold reduction in binding of amyloid oligomers to brain synapses. Also, the Osaka mutation of the Amyloid Precursor Protein - hence APP - causes persons to have enhanced Aβ oligomer production, leading to early onset of Alzheimer's diseases.

The sigma-2 complex regulates the binding of Aβ oligomers to synaptic receptors, and is also responsible for regulation of lipoprotein trafficking and hence regulation of cholesterol. That is interesting because the greatest genetic risk factor for AD is the APOE4 gene. APOE-genes also regulate lipoprotein trafficking.

Targeting sigma receptors for neurodegeneration is an approach discussed in some scientific articles, but they are far from the majority of where the literature is focusing on. For reference, Anavex (AVXL) was targeting the sigma-1 receptor for Alzheimer's disease. The topline readout of that company left analysts puzzled as to whether it was a success or not. Interestingly, donepezil, an approved symptomatic treatment for Alzheimer's, also has an affinity for the sigma-1 receptor.

Insofar, as the goal of CT1812 is to prevent amyloid oligomers from binding to the sigma-2 receptor, I classify CT1812 as being part of a number of different drugs or drug candidates that focus on amyloid as the main culprit of Alzheimer's diseases. Although most of those have failed, two of such drugs, Aduhelm and Leqembi, have meanwhile been approved, and Eli Lilly's (LLY) donanemab is still in the running for approval, though it seems to have encountered a hiccup in that approval process. Donanemab's results on cognition outperformed those of Aduhelm's and Leqembi's, which is considered to be related to donanemab's selectivity for disease-specific amyloid found within amyloid plaques. Similarly - but not identically, as amyloid comes in non-aggregated and diverse aggregated forms - Acumen (ABOS) also has a drug candidate in Phase 1 trials focusing mainly on that type of amyloid (my earlier coverage can be found here).

CT1812's target is similar to Acumen's: amyloid oligomers, not normal amyloid, nor amyloid fibrils, protofibrils or plaques. By binding at the sigma-2 receptor site, CT1812 is expected to displace amyloid oligomers.

CT1812 targets amyloid oligomers (Corporate Presentation)

The good thing about CT1812's specific profile, in that it does not try to remove amyloid, is that as a consequence, there is no risk of ARIA, the typical side effect seen in so many of these anti-amyloid antibodies. The potentially bad thing is that CT1812 may not affect underlying processes relating to a buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain, including neuroinflammation.

CT1812 mechanism of action (Corporate Presentation)

Scientifically, targeting the sigma-2 receptor to avoid toxic amyloid oligomer signaling seems to make sense. However, CT1812 does not remove any amyloid burden, nor does it affect neuroinflammation or tau, two other hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease.

Results from previous trials

Across different studies, CT1812 has consistently shown to be safe and well-tolerated. That is a difference to the anti-amyloid antibodies, which are related to a typical side effect referred to as ARIA, which is nefarious, and may lie at the basis of the longer-than-expected approval process for Eli Lilly's donanemab.

Cognition Therapeutics has done several preclinical and clinical studies with CT1812 so far, in part on safety and in part on efficacy. CT1812 has been shown to engage with its target, and be associated with reduced brain atrophy in a statistically significant manner in an earlier Phase 2 study called SPARC.

CT1812 associated with reduced brain atrophy (Corporate Presentation) CT1812 reduces brain atrophy slide 2 (Corporate Presentation)

In another study called SEQUEL, CT1812 treatment has shown positive trends to normalize synaptic function and connectivity as measured with different quantitative EEG measurements. Though the study was small as it was in only 16 patients; these results, however, were not statistically significant.

CT1812's qEEG effects (Corporate Presentation)

The company does not seem to highlight the published results from another trial with CT1812, the COG0105 trial, testing safety, effects on synapses, brain volume and cognition in patients with Alzheimer's disease. This trial concluded that different to preclinical tests, no synapse restoration had been seen in patients. A non-significant trend towards a treatment difference was observed for CT1812 relative to placebo in brain volume for the composite of brain regions.

The results on cognition showing either no effect or cognitive worsening in the treated patients. On some measures, the results were rather dramatic in disfavor of treatment with CT1812.

Cognitive results COG0105 trial (PubMed)

Furthermore, no dose- or treatment-related changes in CSF Aβ40, Aβ42, Tau, pTau, neurogranin, synaptotagmin, SNAP-25, or NfL were observed following 24 weeks of treatment with CT1812.

An overview of different trials with CT1812 can be found on the Alzforum website. I found it remarkable that the trials of Cognition Therapeutics are hard to follow up, insofar as late changes to trial endpoints seem common. A trial Cognition Therapeutics recently reported on was one in 16 patients measuring quantitative EEG. In that trial, the endpoints as shown on ClinicalTrials.gov were changed in June 2023, to include not just plasma concentration of CT1812, but also incidence and severity of adverse events and EEG Spectral Measures, specifically Relative Theta (4-8 Hz) Power.

SHINE: Upcoming Phase 2 readout in Alzheimer's disease

As mentioned above, the upcoming topline readout expected for mid-2024 is from a Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease in 144 patients, entitled SHINE. Patients are randomized to either take placebo, 100 mg or 300 mg of CT1812 over the course of six months. The results of the Phase 2 trial in SHINE in 153 patients are the first ones that could actually move the needle for Cognition Therapeutics, I believe. This is a larger study over the course of six months, powered for statistical significance.

SHINE trial design (Corporate Presentation)

I would qualify the SHINE trial as a symptomatic trial, in the sense that it may be indicative of CT1812's potential to change symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. If the company has the right biomarkers to support results, one could consider disease modification as well.

The company has announced that the trial had been fully enrolled in November 2023, with a total of 153 patients recruited. The press release mentions that the trial includes, among others, changes in cognitive function as measured by Adas-Cog11, although this endpoint is not mentioned on the dedicated page on the website ClinicalTrials.gov, where only adverse events are mentioned as an endpoint.

Cognition Therapeutics already reported cognitive data from this trial, but only in 24 patients over the course of six months. The results showed a 3-point difference on the Adas-Cog11 cognitive rating scale compared to placebo in favor of treatment.

SHINE earlier readout (Corporate Presentation)

At the end of six months, both placebo and treated patients still declined. The decline was just less in the treated patients. The same results as shown in the annual report also show some substantial differences between the 100mg and 300 mg group, which both move up similarly with about a point after about a month, after which the 100 mg group keeps on improving until day 98 contrary to the 300 mg group which actually declined faster than placebo over that period, to then converge again at six months or 182 days. Also notable is the rather fast decline of patients on placebo, with about six points over a six month timeframe. For reference, patients with Alzheimer's disease on average decline about 7.4 points over 18 months, or 2.4 points every six months. From that perspective, at six months, CT1812's results do not look particularly special.

SHINE earlier results annual report (Annual report)

The pattern shown above reminds me of that of acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as donepezil, symptomatic treatments whereby results initially go up and then start declining, sometimes even at a faster pace than untreated patients.

Donepezil cognitive trajectory (PubMed - 3-year study of donepezil therapy in Alzheimer's disease: effects of early and continuous therapy )

The trajectory of CT1812's results in the SHINE trial also appear different to that of anti-amyloid antibodies such as Leqembi's, where over time the divergence between treated patients and patients on placebo becomes visible as both patient groups decline further.

Leqembi trajectory (Biogen/Eisai)

In light of the above, more specifically the results of the COG0105 trial and my interpretation of results seen so far in the SHINE trial, I am taking a bearish stance on Cognition Therapeutics for the moment.

CT1812 for Alzheimer's in combination with Leqembi

Cognition Therapeutics is also recruiting 540 patients with early Alzheimer's disease, randomized 3/1 at different dose levels, namely placebo, 100 mg and 200 mg, over the course of 18 months. This trial will also collect data for a combination treatment of CT1812 and Leqembi. This is the type of trial that should be able to tell whether CT1812 has disease-modifying properties or not, given its duration and the number of patients enrolled.

START trial design (Corporate Presentation)

It is still unclear when data from this trial will be reported.

CT1812 for dementia with Lewy bodies

Cognition Therapeutics is also testing CT1812 in dementia with Lewy bodies, in a trial in 120 patients to be conducted over a six-month period. The randomization is again 3/1, with the same dosing as seen in the SHINE trial.

Topline data from this trial are expected for the second half of 2024.

SHIMMER trial design (Corporate Presentation)

CT1812 for dry AMD

Finally, CT1812 is also being tested for the treatment of dry AMD. It is unclear at this time when trial results of this trial will be reported.

CT1812 for Dry AMD (Corporate Presentation) Magnify trial design (Corporate Presentation)

Large markets

The Alzheimer's market is a $7 billion market, that of Lewy body dementia is a $4.5 billion market and that of dry AMD is valued at $1.5 billion. So far, none of the anti-amyloid antibodies have managed to generate the sales figures investors were hoping they would. Aduhelm commercialization has meanwhile been abandoned by Biogen. This is probably related to the controversy surrounding these trials and Biogen's approval process for Aduhelm, difficult administration of anti-amyloid antibodies by intravenous infusion, ARIA side effects, limited efficacy and the cost of therapy.

Logically, in case of success, investor optimism may be warranted. More than 6 million people in the US alone are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and this figure will only go up in the coming years. There remains an urgent medical need for better, safer and more efficacious treatments.

Finances

As of end of December 2023, the company had about $29.9 million in cash. More recently, it picked up another $10.4 million. Total grant funds remaining from the NIA were $67.5 million in December 2023. Given its cash burn of about $21 million per year or $5.25 million per quarter, I estimate the company has about a year and a half of cash left.

Financial position end of December 2023 (Corporate Presentation)

Insiders own about 6% and institutions own about 36%.

Risks to bearish thesis

The risk here is also that the company has one drug that it is using for different indications. Failure in one indication may lead investors to walk away from the company entirely for this reason.

Logically, if the company would report results that would truly show a 3-point improvement over placebo over the course of 6 months from this trial, then I believe these results should be looked at as promising, perhaps also for the further pipeline insofar as it relates to dementia.

Furthermore, CT1812 seems to have a better safety profile than the currently approved anti-amyloid antibodies and is easier to administer, which could be reason for optimism.

Conclusion

Cognition Therapeutics is about to report topline data from its SHINE trial, a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in 153 patients over the course of six months. This trial should report cognition as measured by the Adas-Cog 11 rating scale, and could therefore have a significant impact on investors' perception of CT1812 as a drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia markets are huge, and with a $70 million market cap, either success or failure could be binary for the company's stock.

Targeting the sigma-2 receptor to avoid toxic amyloid oligomer signaling seems to make sense from a scientific point of view, although CT1812 does not remove amyloid burden, nor does it affect neuroinflammation or tau, two other hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease.

Cognition Therapeutics points investors to earlier results from the SHINE trial showing a 3-point difference in favor of drug treatment. My analysis of these results make me less optimistic, in light of the small patient population, the different cognitive trajectory of both treated groups, the divergence of their results at earlier measured timepoints and the rather drastic worsening of placebo patients. An earlier study, COG0105 did not result in favorable results, either on synaptic functioning, cognition or biomarkers. In fact, cognition of the treated patients even worsened more than placebo patients, at least on some rating scales.

For now, the lack of consistency of results from the different trials the company has undertaken so far does not instill confidence in the upcoming trial. For the above reasons, I give the company a Sell rating at this time, taking a stance different to that of several Wall Street analysts who give the stock a buy rating. Should SHINE's topline readout nonetheless come back positive, I may change my stance.

