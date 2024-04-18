Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix Q1 Results: What Happened

Summary

  • Netflix, Inc. reported strong Q1 earnings, but the stock price reacted negatively.
  • Netflix stock price did not surpass the previous peak levels. This could attract the attention of the technical investors (and not in a positive way).
  • Earnings may have used overly optimistic assumptions, which are allowed by GAAP.
  • Future growth is unlikely to match the expectations strongly implied by the price-earnings ratio of the stock price.
  • Revenue, cash flow, and free cash flow did not match earnings progress. That is a key warning sign to investors.
A Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Netflix app with a hand. Netflix dominates Golden Globe Nominations. Illustrative

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported probably the best earnings in the company's history for the first quarter. Yet, the stock price could hardly have reacted in a worse way. Exactly what caused this?

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

About NFLX Stock

