Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian King - Head of Investor Relations
Gary Guthart - Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Samath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Travis Steed - Bank of America
Rick Wise - Stifel
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley
Matt Miksic - Barclays
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair
Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Operator

Thank you everyone for standing by and welcome to the Intuitive Q1 2024 Earnings Release Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Head of Investor Relations for Intuitive Surgical, Brian King. Please go ahead.

Brian King

Good afternoon and welcome to Intuitive’s first quarter earnings conference call. With me today we have Gary Guthart, our CEO, and Jamie Samath, our CFO.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent filings. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Please note that this conference call will be available for audio replay on our website at intuitive.com on the events section under our investor relations page. Today's press release and supplementary financial data

