FTQI: Poor Structure To Extract Dividends From The Nasdaq, 11% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • This article analyzes the First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF and argues that it's not ideal for investors seeking growth from Nasdaq stocks.
  • The fund aims to generate income through a covered-call strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index, but utilizes in-the-money call options.
  • Growth stocks, however, aim for price appreciation, which these calls restrict since they are ITM options.
  • While FTQI offers a high dividend yield, its in-the-money call strategy sacrifices potential growth. Consider STK or JEPQ for this purpose.
  • FTQI might be suitable for someone seeking Nasdaq exposure in a perceived bear market.

Thesis

The first step in investing is understanding what you are buying and the risk factors involved. Say you want to buy bonds - you need to understand the difference between treasuries, corporate bonds and junk bonds in order to zone in

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

