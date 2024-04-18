Klaus Vedfelt

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) is a well-managed business development company with a strict focus on technology and life science investments.

The BDC’s stock has suffered weakness in 2024 as the market has grown more concerned with investment losses in the sector.

With that being said, though, I think that the dividend is well-covered by net investment income and that the BDC makes a much better value proposition today than it did at the end of 2023, primarily because of a big decline in the valuation multiple.

I think that the 12% dividend yield is safer than it looks, and I also see re-rating upside for Horizon Technology Finance if the dividend is sustained in 2024.

My Rating History

Horizon Technology Finance suffered a deterioration of its credit quality in the third quarter, which has driven a change in my stock classification from Buy to Hold.

Taking into account that the BDC continued to originate new loans in 1Q-24 and that the stock is selling at a much more competitive valuation multiple, I think that the risk/reward relationship has substantially improved.

Portfolio Review And New Originations

Horizon Technology Finance is a small BDC with a total investment portfolio value, based on fair value, of $709.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The BDC, as I explained in the introduction, is mainly focused on making debt investments in the technology and life science sectors. According to Horizon Technology Finance’s portfolio update from last week, the company originated $33.5 million in new loans in 1Q-24.

Portfolio Composition And Investment Activity (Horizon Technology Finance)

A key trend in 2023 has been not only a rise in net investment income, but also a substantial jump in bad loans, which have sort of spoiled the BDC’s investment performance.

In 2023, Horizon Technology Finance produced $61.5 million in net investment income, up 70% YoY, primarily because of growth in the underlying loan portfolio. Unfortunately, the BDC has simultaneously witnessed a three-fold YoY increase in its net realized losses in 2023 which amounted to a whopping $29.9 million.

With some investments souring, Horizon Technology Finance’s net asset value has declined steeply, which has been reflected in the BDC’s stock price falling from $13.50 at the start of the year to just $11.25 today.

Net Realized Losses (Horizon Technology Finance)

High Degree Of Excess Dividend Coverage Should Prevent A Dividend Cut In 2024, Despite Losses

Horizon Technology Finance’s investment losses have caused a bit of a stir and concerns about the stability of the BDC’s dividend in 2024. However, the BDC has a rather well-covered dividend and the company paid a special dividend of $0.05 per share in the first quarter as a means to distribute portfolio excess income.

Horizon Technology Finance paid out 67% of its net investment income as dividends in 2023 which compares to a dividend pay-out ratio of 77% of peer BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG). The high degree of excess dividend coverage for Horizon Technology Finance thus allows for the payment of additional special dividends in 2024, and I consider HRZN to be a safer investment than TPVG, from a dividend coverage angle.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Correction Offers Entry Opportunity

Horizon Technology Finance made new portfolio investments in the first quarter and maintained a rather high degree of excess dividend coverage in 4Q-23. Horizon Technology Finance, due to the reported increase in failed investments, suffered a 7% decline in its net asset value in 4Q-23.

Horizon Technology Finance’s net asset value also fell a whopping 15% in 2023, so the present net asset value should probably be taken with a grain of salt, in my view.

As of December 31, 2023, Horizon Technology Finance’s net asset value was $9.71 per share, which implies a 15% premium to net asset value compared to a 2% net asset value discount for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC. However, TPVG also has very real dividend adjustment risks, as I pointed out here.

Data by YCharts

Headwinds, Risks That Investors Need To Consider

If Horizon Technology Investments suffers incremental investment losses in 2024 and the BDC’s overall portfolio quality deteriorates, a write-off of debt investments could take a bit out of the company’s interest income and then ultimately hurt its net investment income also.

Consequently, there is a risk of a lower margin of safety for Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend as well as a further decline in the company’s net asset value. A potential deterioration in the dividend coverage situation, despite a high margin of safety, might also set back the BDC’s potential to distribute special dividends in 2024.

My Conclusion

Horizon Technology Finance is a promising BDC that is growing its investment portfolio and is, despite the appearance of investment losses, covering its dividend with net investment income.

With HRZN correcting in 2024 in light of growing investment losses in the sector and TPVG potentially headed for a dividend cut in the short term, I think passive income investors can take advantage of soured investor sentiment with respect to Horizon Technology Finance.

The BDC paid a special dividend in 1Q-24, revealed new loan originations for the first quarter and has a high degree of excess dividend coverage, so I don’t anticipate a dividend cut for this 12%-yielding BDC in 2024. Buy.