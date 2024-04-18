Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newmont: Limited Upside As Skyrocketing Costs Offset Rising Prices (Rating Downgrade)

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Gold has been one of the best-performing assets in 2024, rising by 15% year-to-date and 11% in the past month.
  • With gold rising with real interest rates, history suggests that either gold will likely reverse soon or long-term bonds will rally.
  • Gold miners, like Newmont, have not participated in the gold rally, raising questions about their potential benefits from higher gold prices.
  • Newmont's AISC rose faster than gold since 2022, stemming from labor and material cost growth in developing markets.
  • NEM is likely fairly valued today as its forward "P/E" reasonably accounts for continued AISC expansion, offset by the recent rally in gold.

Gold is one of the best-performing assets of 2024, rising by 15% year-to-date and 11% over the past month. Over that period, stocks and bonds have, for the most part, stagnated. Interestingly, the US dollar has also performed well this year, a rare instance of gold and the

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

