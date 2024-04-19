rawat yapathanasap/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is a business development company providing US middle market companies (with an EBITDA between $25M and $100M, although the company recently also provided larger companies with funding) with access to funding. And while the BDC predominantly owns debt in companies that don't have a credit rating, in excess of 70% of the portfolio consists of first-lien debt, which would be very helpful in case some of its borrowers default on their debt.

CGBD Investor Relations

The company issued an 8.2% yielding debt security at the end of last year and that issue piqued my interest as I like the seniority in the capital stack while the yield to call and yield to maturity remain pretty decent.

Data by YCharts

A closer look at CGBD's performance

Before reviewing the current situation of the 8.2% notes, we obviously need to have a look at the underlying performance of Carlyle Secured Lending.

In 2023, CGBD reported a total investment income of almost $242M which included roughly $33M in dividend income from some of the investment funds it owns a stake in (representing 13.5% of the investment portfolio) and the equity positions, which accounted for 5% of the total investment portfolio.

CGBD Investor Relations

The total expenses increased as well compared to the preceding year, and that's mainly related to the higher interest expenses, which account for pretty much the entire increase of the expenses. And that's OK considering the floating rate nature of most of the investment portfolio as the total investment income increased at a faster pace than the interest expenses increased.

The total net investment income reported in 2023 was just under $110M, which represented a 5.5% increase compared to 2022. From that $110M in net investment income, you still need to deduct the $3.5M in preferred dividend payments and the $18M in realized and unrealized losses. This meant the total result was approximately $89 million, representing net income of $1.75 per share.

Looking at the balance sheet, the BDC owned approximately $1.94B in assets while the total equity value on the balance sheet was just $913M.

CGBD Investor Relations

Indeed, Carlyle Secured Lending uses almost $1B of debt while the balance sheet has reached a pretty low leverage ratio based on historical averages. As you can see below, the average cost of debt is approximately 6.97%. That's relatively high in absolute terms. But as Carlyle is able to invest in securities and loans yielding north of 12% right now, there clearly is a positive return on using leverage.

CGBD Investor Relations

As the cheapest funding will mature at the end of this year, you can expect the average cost of debt to increase in 2025 unless the SOFR decreases substantially, thereby reducing the cost of debt of the floating rate securities.

We also need to have a look at asset quality. As you can see below, approximately 79% of the total portfolio of loans was classified as categories 1 and 2, the best possible categories to be in.

CGBD Investor Relations

Having 18% of the assets with a risk rating of 3 also doesn't have to be bad news as although the borrowers are underperforming, there still is a good chance the lender gets all his money back. At the end of December, four loans for a total of $38M were placed on non-accrual status. That's an improvement from the three loans for almost $58M a year earlier.

CGBD Investor Relations

And Carlyle expects to report an improvement when it releases its Q1 results. Subsequent to the end of the financial year, one of the borrowers that defaulted was recapitalized in February, with the lenders taking equity control. I hope to see more color on that in the Q1 report. CGBD doesn't appear to be in any rush to exit the position as Dermatology Associates has posted 12 consecutive quarters of EBITDA growth.

The details of the 2028 notes

As explained in a previous article, the principal value per security is $25 and the annualized interest payments are $2.05 per unit per year, payable in four equal quarterly payments of $0.5125 per quarter (for an annualized dividend yield of 8.2%). These debt securities mature in December 2028, but Carlyle can call these securities from December 2025 on.

Seeking Alpha

This means there are two ways to look at the return on this debt security: A yield to maturity calculation and a yield to call calculation. And as you can see in the image above, the security's price closed at $25.40 which represents a 1.6% premium over the call price. The yield to call is approximately 7.1-7.2% right now.

Shareholders get a better deal in case the securities don't get called. Should CGBD keep the debt security outstanding until the maturity date in December 2028, the yield to maturity would be approximately 7.75-7.8% which I think is a fair compensation, although some investors may not be impressed with a mark-up of just 230 bp over the two-year US Treasury note in the "2025 call" scenario.

Investment thesis

I have no position in the common equity of Carlyle Secured Lending as I still prefer to be a creditor (or a preferred shareholder) rather than a shareholder in BDCs. That's just a personal preference as the common shares of CGBD appear to be attractively priced while the recently increased dividend to $0.40 per quarter (plus special dividends) makes the common shares increasingly attractive.

But my focus is on the debt securities. And after a very strong start, the price of the baby bonds has drifted down somewhat, and although they're still trading above par, the current implied yield to maturity is approximately 7.1% which I think is a pretty fair return for being a creditor of a BDC that's mainly investing in first lien secured debt.

I will however likely buy a small initial position in CGBDL in the near future as I like the risk/reward ratio of this security.