Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VGT: This Is The Problem With Buying At Record Valuations

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.26K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has underperformed cash since its 2021 peak, yet its valuation multiple has increased owing to portfolio rebalancing in favor of Nvidia and away from Apple.
  • Extreme valuations, rising Treasury yields and corporate bond yields, and the break of the uptrend warn of another 38% decline as we saw following the 2021 peak.
  • With a dividend yield of just 0.7%, a 10% RRR would mean VGT dividends would have to grow by 9.3% indefinitely.
  • Highlighting the downside risks facing the ETF, an 8% long-term dividend growth rate would leave fair value 65% below current levels.
Straws arranged into a falling graph

Richard Drury

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is down over 7% over the past three weeks, which is equivalent to around 10 years of the ETF's dividend yield. VGT has underperformed the return on cash since its 2021 peak, which marks a two and

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.26K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of VGT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News