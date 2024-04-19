jameslee999/E+ via Getty Images

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is among the leading agribusiness logistics companies in the United States, as well as the sixth largest U.S. producer of ethanol. Management continues to implement growth strategies, both by diversifying offerings through new acquisitions, as well as engaging in organic growth investments. ANDE achieved record results in both revenues and margins between FY21 and FY23, significantly improving from previous years mainly due to the spike in commodity prices. Despite the overall decline in grains prices in FY23 and in the first months of FY24, corn is still at historically high levels compared to the past 10-year average. This is partly the result of current geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine, which weighed enormously on the global balance as Ukraine is one of the largest grain producers. The operating cash flows generated in the last three years have allowed ANDE to significantly reduce total debt, from $1197m as at Dec21 to $687m as at Dec23, with cash and cash equivalent going from $216m to $643m, achieving a net debt close to zero.

The Andersons has in my opinion all the attributes to continue with its growth strategy, taking advantage of three main opportunities: (1) the increased focus on vegetable oil, used as feedstock for the production of renewable diesel, (2) the growth in the feed ingredients segment, and (3) the possibility of entering the nascent SAF market through the implementation of CCUS (carbon capture utilization and storage) in its existing plants, making ethanol a low-carbon intensity product. Finally, the $100m share buyback plan expiring in August 2024 has currently only been deployed for $14.5m, representing a potential short-term opportunity for investors. For these reasons I currently assign ANDE a Buy rating. If interested in the world of renewable energy and related sectors, on EuroEquity Research you'll find several analyses of companies operating in them.

Business Overview

ANDE Sec Filings and Author's Analysis

ANDE's business is developed through 3 main business areas:

Trade deals with merchandising and logistics management of more than 100 different types of food-related commodities. It has a storage capacity of 168m bushel grain between the United States (147m) and Canada (21m). ANDE also exports part of these products abroad either through intermediaries or direct shipments. The segment was the main source of revenues in FY23 (71% of the total), down from 77% in FY19. The dynamics of traded commodity prices allowed the company to increase marginality, reaching a net income margin before tax of 0.92% in FY23, up from 0.73% in FY22. However, lower grain prices due to an abundant supply may reduce the margins in FY24, especially in Q1 2024, but still recording historically high values.

Renewables is focused on the production and sale of ethanol, of which ANDE is the sixth largest produces in the United States (first country by production globally). In FY23, The Andersons produced 488m gallons of ethanol and 1.2m tons of feed products. The latter is a business area on which it is also focusing heavily through several acquisitions such as those of Bridge Agri and ACJ International. The company has also started merchandising vegetable oil in recent years, used as feedstock for renewable diesel production, reaching 1.3B pounds of sales in FY23 (up 60% from FY22). Management said it is targeting a volume of 2B pounds by 2025, taking advantage of the growth in demand for renewable diesel. Finally, ANDE is planning carbon sequestration investments in 3 of its 4 ethanol production plants. This will help to lower the carbon intensity of its ethanol production, allowing the participation in SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) initiatives, such as the U.S. tax credit of $1.25 per gallon of SAF produced. The business unit experienced an outstanding growth over the 5-year period analyzed (from $1.2B in FY19 to $3.4B in FY23), although highly influenced by rising commodity prices. Increased management focus on this business unit is evidenced by its share of total revenues, going from 15% in FY19 to 23% in FY23.

Nutrient & industrial is involved in the production, distribution and sale of plant nutrients, fertilizer, pesticide and herbicide. ANDE produces 1.9m tons of products including 1.4m tons of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers (NPK), 0.14m tons of lawn care products, and 0.4m tons of fertilizers, micronutrients, and soil amendments (specialty liquids). The business unit reported increasing results between FY19 and FY23 mainly due to higher prices of these products. Overall, the revenue weight decreased from 9% in FY19 to 6% in FY23. In FY24 the business unit may report weak results due to uncertainty relating to fertilizer and pesticide prices.

A short review of the economic results and forecast

seekingalpha.com and Author's Forecast Analysis

As a result of rising commodity prices, ANDE's revenues increased significantly between FY18 and FY23, showing a CAGR of 37%. The surge was mainly related to commodities traded and ethanol higher prices. Those dynamics had a positive effect in absolute terms on operating results although margins were relatively flat between FY21 and FY23. ANDE achieved EBITDA of $378m, EBITDA margin of 2.56% as well as an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.22x in FY23. Net income was $101m, 22.8% lower than FY22. The drop in profit is mainly attributable to the goodwill impairment of $87.2 resulting from the default of ELEMENT, a 51% owned subsidiary of ANDE accounted using the equity method. FY24 earnings are expected to be stable at $102m, weak in Q1 2024 due to seasonality factors and recovering in the following quarters, with an increasing contribution made by the renewables segment, which is increasingly at the center of the company's strategy.

Author's estimates

In March 2024 investor presentation, management set a target of $475m adjusted EBITDA in FY25 up from $405m in FY23. The estimated FY25 profit of $133m would imply a 2025 (E) PE of 14.59x, aligned with Green Plains' multiple reported in one of the previous articles, but with a better financial position. ANDE's EV/EBITDA 2025 (E) of 5.04x turns out to be significantly lower than Green Plains' EV/EBITDA 2025(E) of 7.21x.

A strong FCF and deleveraging provide excellent foundation for future business growth

ANDE generated $1.18B in OCF between FY21 and FY23, or $967m excluding changes in NWC. During the same period, it had CAPEX and acquisition outflows of $428m, achieving a sizable FCF used to reduce debt from $1197m in December 2021 to $687m in December 2023. ANDE closed FY23 with net debt of $34m and cash & cash equivalents of $643m. This cash buffer can be used for future acquisitions and to cover investments outflows needed to reduce the carbon intensity of ethanol making it suitable for SAF production. Within March 2024 investor presentation, is shown a target Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5x, higher than the current 1.5x, implying about $450m of additional cash raised through debt that can be used in the coming years to implement the growth strategies discussed above. Management estimates CAPEX between $150m and $175m in FY24 (excluding any acquisitions) expected to be covered by OCF generation.

The Andersons Annual Report and Author's Analysis

The stock offers a dividend of $0.19 per share in Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, totaling $0.76 per share in the full year with a yield of 1.34%. In August FY21, it was announced a $100m share buy-back program effective until August 2024. As of December 2023, ANDE has repurchased $14.5m in treasury shares, resulting in a residual of $85.5m, or 4.4 % of market cap, providing a considerable potential remuneration for shareholders.

Main Risks

ANDE economic performance is highly dependent on commodity price fluctuations. Specifically, corn, wheat, soybeans, natural gas, ethanol, and fertilizers prices.

To reduce the impact of volatility associated with commodity prices, ANDE uses hedging strategy trading derivatives such as forwards and SWAPs. Poor risk management may lead to negative consequences on financial performance.

Due to the business model used ANDE has a large inventory and is subject to a high risk of obsolescence of raw materials stored.

As stated in the risk section of FY23 financial statement:

We own several aging assets that require regular assessment and continual investment in maintenance capital. If we experience catastrophic damage to our facilities due to structural integrity, this could result in disruptions to operations, potential safety incidents and losses not covered by insurance.

The business in which ANDE operates is highly regulated. The trade segment is dependent on regulations set by USDA while other business units are dependent on EPA. Changes to the existing regulatory framework could have significant negative effects.

Just like all agriculture-related companies, it is extremely dependent on the weather. Adverse climatic events could impact economic performance.

Discounted Cash Flow

I conducted a DCF analysis to assess ANDE's intrinsic value, returning a valuation of $71.1 per share, about 25% above the current market price.

Beta equal to 0.681, obtained from Investing.com

MRP (6.10%) and Risk-Free rate (4.65%) obtained using 2024 Fernandez's data, weighted by the geographic breakdown of the company's revenues. It resulted in a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Cost of debt (6.82%) was obtained from ANDE’s ratio of interest expense to total debt as of December 2023.

WACC = 8.74% and g=1

Author's estimates

Conclusion

ANDE has a robust balance sheet and has been very positively affected by the inflation that has dominated the economic environment in recent years. Higher commodities prices have provided higher operating results and earnings compared to historical performance. The $1.18B OCF generated between FY21 and FY23 resulted in a significant reduction in debt and provided enough liquidity to support future business growth, both through new acquisitions and internal investments focused primarily on renewables business unit. Although ANDE has been characterized by strong share price appreciation, forward-looking multiples and DCF still signal potential room for growth, supported by solid and growing fundamentals. Because of these and other reasons discussed within the article I rate The Andersons as a buy.