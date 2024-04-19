Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: Price Appreciation Isn't What's Valued Here

Apr. 19, 2024 7:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Altria Group offers a potential upside of over 30% and has an estimated fair price value of $54 per share.
  • MO has a large dividend yield nearing 10% and has achieved the golden dividend king status by increasing distributions for over 54 consecutive years.
  • Despite the decline in traditional smoking, MO has successfully adapted to the market shift by focusing on the e-cigarette market and maintaining healthy profit margins.
  • The dividend yield sits above the 4-year average. This is an opportunity to add more income to your portfolio. Additional dividend increases are very likely due to OCI margins.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Overview

In my initial coverage of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), I stated that there was a potential upside of over 30% and an estimated fair price value of $54 per share. When I previously covered MO, I was

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

