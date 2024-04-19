B2M Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company Overview

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is a company that has been operating in the gaming industry for 48 years. The company operates on three distinct fronts:

The first is in the operationalization of wholly owned gaming entertainment properties. These properties are subdivided into three distinct groups (Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South), which serve both to maximize operational efficiency and to meet the specific needs of different markets and customer segments, as these operations, although they maintain a substantial concentration in Nevada, cover ten states.

The second front of activity is in the online casino segment through Boyd Interactive (formerly Pala Interactive, purchased by Boyd in 2022), which has its business model focused on both B2B and B2C in Canada and the United States. This means that Boyd Interactive not only owns its own gaming platform and processes transactions directly to the customer, but also provides solutions to other companies operating in the industry. In December 2023 for example, Boyd Interactive collaborated with Playtech, providing a platform to integrate the company's games and technologies into its online operations.

The third front is the management agreement with Wilton Rancheria for the management of Sky River Casino, located in California.

Author

These are Boyd Gaming's three operational fronts and are also the largest source of its revenue. Of course, the company has a relevant stake in FanDuel Group (around 5%), which is considered the largest gambling brand in the United States in independent rankings. This partnership allows for the implementation of sports betting at Boyd properties under the FanDuel umbrella (only in states where online betting is legal) and in Nevada as Boyd Sports.

Positioning and strategies

Boyd usually defines its operational strategy around two focal points: maintaining the loyalty of its main customers and operating efficiently. Definitely, to achieve the first objective, the company must base its strategy around the creation of value perceived by customers, strengthening the brand image. And to do this, you must have a differentiation strategy.

Firstly, Boyd must segment these customers that it wants to retain (they certainly have already done so) and they must focus their marketing efforts in order to amplify the impact of their projects in this specific segment - this is the beginning of everything.

After that, Boyd will continue working on advanced loyalty programs to personalize the customer journey while increasing betting volume and visit frequency, as well as average spend per player. Boyd already operates in this line with Boyd Rewards, a five-level loyalty program that allows guests the possibility of earning rewards in games, food, drink and even travel and jewelry. Still in the field of loyalty, Boyd uses promotional strategies to encourage inactive and new customers.

And of course, Boyd can also use exclusive events to provide experiences, incorporating sensory, psychological and social benefits into the value proposition. Using the intrinsic quality of its properties, many in privileged locations, Boyd must work on horizontal differentiation in order to awaken its quality cues in customers. Remembering that quality cues are a concept subjectively created by the sensitive individual, it is up to companies to signal their qualities, but they will only pass into the marketing field when perceived internally by the potential consumer.

Now, when we talk about the second objective of Boyd's operational strategy, which is to operate efficiently, allocating capital in order to obtain more returns from activities with higher margins, we are talking about maximizing revenue from games, which have very high margins.

To maximize the effects of operability, however, Boyd must take into account the life cycle of these products it offers (I mean products in the marketing sense, not in the strict sense). The key to Boyd's healthy growth is to optimize the costs of the online segment as it grows in importance in the composition of Boyd's total revenue while delaying as much as possible the drop in revenue from the on-site gaming segment.

Basically, we have the classic situation of the BCG Matrix (Boston Consulting Group), on one side we have the cash cow, represented by the gaming segment. It has a low capital requirement, its margin is high and it generates an impressive cash flow, but its growth is low, or even zero. Generally cash cows are in a mature state of their life cycle.

Author

Note that gaming revenue grows slowly while improving its margins more and more. The market is mature and Boyd is already established in this segment.

On the other side we have the online segment, represented by Boyd Interactive. Clearly the online segment would represent a shooting star in the BCG Matrix. High market share and high capital needs. Certainly, the online casino segment will tend to grow at a very high speed, and as it is derived from a relatively new and immature market, companies will squeeze their margins and compete voraciously for market share. As dominance in this segment will guarantee a cash cow in the future, the fight for today's market share is understandable, even having to operate with short margins.

Author

Notice the accelerated growth, with low and erratic margins, this is the growth phase. It is important to keep investment high to consolidate Boyd's position in the market. Remembering that the growth phase is when immediate adopters and innovators are already in the market. That said, according to Kotlerian theory, around 16% of total adopters (adopters throughout the product's life cycle) are already buyers. There is a significantly large market to explore, as the market has not yet entered its maturity phase.

But what strategies should Boyd use to optimize its profits while not leaving the fight for dominance in the online casino segment? First, Boyd will need to segregate its strategies by segment. Basically, for the online segment that is in the growth phase, Boyd's objective is to increase sales and market share, whilst developing differentiation within its value proposition, in order to develop a long-term competitive advantage.

In the growth phase, there is generally fierce competition, with competitors offering similar value propositions. With an increasing supply, the price will tend to fall, compressing margins. This is an important phase for Boyd to expand its distribution axis, as it has already been doing in states where online casinos are authorized.

For the gaming segment, Boyd's beloved cash cow, strategies should mainly include defensive strategies, including an extra effort in customer loyalty. In this way, Boyd will increasingly postpone the decline phase of its product. Other more aggressive strategies include attracting customers from competitors (a strategy that works best in urban centers, such as Las Vegas), but in this way conversion can come with spillovers with more compressed margins. In any case, within the loyalty strategy, Boyd may be successful in increasing the volume of its spending in casinos, through promotions, events, and exclusive experiences.

Financial analysis

Structure and management of capital sources

Author

When we look at Boyd Gaming's capital structure, we notice that the company does not deviate from the institutional imperative and predominantly uses third-party capital compared to its own capital.

It is interesting to note that, over time, the company has been going through a deleveraging movement since the peak of its debts in 2019. What we can see in the graph since 2014 is not the deleveraging itself, but rather Boyd retaining its profits and reducing this proportion, which was more than 900% in 2014.

From a financial point of view, this movement represents a reduction in the risk of insolvency, as it now uses a greater proportion of equity capital, which is not required. But how did this move impact Boyd's leverage efficiency? To do this, we have to take a look at the Leverage Efficiency Indicator.

As Boyd now uses a greater amount of equity, the tendency is for the efficiency of leverage to decrease, as the capital to be remunerated after profits (equity) has increased. Of course, we have to consider the effects of debt interest, which are the leverage spillovers in this equation. Furthermore, let's take a look at the indicator:

Author Author

Notice, dear readers, how the change in Boyd's capital structure affects the efficiency of leverage. This structural change generates smaller returns to equity, but on the other hand allows liberality in financing decisions on the part of the company and generates security for shareholders and creditors, after all, leverage, even though it amplifies returns on equity, also covers your eventual losses.

Author

Despite the small deterioration in fiscal 2023, the debt profile, also known as debt composition, is at healthy and stable levels. Boyd generally issues long-term debt every year, according to its need for non-current resources in its capital format. In 2023, for example, Boyd issued about $1.505 billion of long-term debt.

Considering that the company is reducing its proportion of third-party capital in its capital composition, the impact of debt is reduced, since solvency ratios will appear to be rising, as will quantitative methods of risk analysis structures. Each thing in its own time, there will be a section of this analysis dedicated to solvency indicators and structural risks.

We already know that Boyd has been going through a period of slow deleveraging since 2019, and that its capital composition has changed a lot in the last ten years. Since we have seen a reduction in total debt since 2020 and the company has been reporting very strong results in the post-pandemic period, it is natural that the effects of debt on Boyd's operations would decrease, right?

It is as if the change in the capital structure would reduce structural risks, improve solvency, reduce the need for more debt and mitigate the effects of leverage on the profitability of equity, while the reduction in total debt would reduce the negative impact of debt on results. operating costs of the company (interest and payment of principal).

Author

From the graph we can see a glimpse of how the deleveraging movement (from 2020 onwards) impacted the reduction in interest paid, and consequently improved the company's profitability.

It is clear that the accommodation perceived through the Interest Expenses/Operating Profit indicator did not have as a primary factor the deleveraging and the consequent decrease in interest expenses, but it clearly had its impact in the end.

How about we look at the movement of total debts from the perspective of operating cash flow? Let's understand how much the payment of principal was impacted by deleveraging through its relationship with the average operating cash flow since 2014.

But why will I use the average and not the respective figure for each year? Therefore, we will focus on the sensitivity of total debt, which is my focus in this section of the analysis.

Author

We can see that with the deleveraging that began in 2020, there is a reasonable improvement in the coverage of the principal from the Operating Cash Flow. This improvement would be even greater if we considered the FCO of the year in question, but, as we chose to evaluate the average ability to pay the principal, we had the result shown in the graph.

Net working capital: does Boyd have it or not?

Author

From the data on the immobilization of non-current resources, we can infer two important things about the structuring of Boyd's fixed assets and current assets, as well as the correlation with the sources of capital: as the company does not have net working capital in most years , this means that it needs current resources to manage its current assets.

This is not a problem if Boyd has short and well-parameterized average terms, since with a short operating cycle the company will still have enough liquidity to pay these short-term debts without incurring problems. The problem here lies in the second consequence of the lack of net working capital, which is the immobilization of current and required resources in the short term.

According to the orthodoxy of corporate finance, fixed assets, when made using third-party resources, must always be parameterized according to the cash flows arising from that asset, as well as its useful life. This precept was widely defended by David H. Bangs, Jr. in his very interesting control guides for medium-sized companies.

Author

Let's see if Boyd has an operating cycle and a cash cycle that allows it to finance its current assets from current resources?

Author

As Boyd has a negative cash cycle, I tend to consider that yes, the company has sufficient capacity to finance its current assets through a short-term line of credit to raise working capital and finance its operations. A negative cash conversion cycle means that the company is receiving money from its sales before making payments.

From this fact, I highlight the rational credit policy and the high turnover capacity of its stocks. I highlight here, more as a point of attention than a defect in itself, the deterioration in payment deadlines, which have been growing dramatically since 2014, without a counterpart in the increase in payments. As the average payment period has always been high, this increase only shortened the cash cycle and increased the operational cycle, but nothing that impacts Boyd's solvency, since at the end of the day, it still receives well before what it pays.

Working capital analysis scheme (Author)

Making money: Operability and profitability

Author Author

Let's see that not only has Boyd Gaming recovered its revenue generation per asset to pre-pandemic levels, but it has been increasing its revenue per asset with each passing year. This says a lot about the optimization of your investments and the relationship between immobilization and return. We clearly see that many companies that have a huge book value are unable to recover the same level of revenue per asset that they would have had in pre-pandemic periods.

Total revenue grew by about 5.2% in fiscal 2023. Despite gaming activities still representing about 70% of Boyd's total revenue, the flow from this segment has appeared to decline in recent years, characterizing the predictable movement characteristic of the end of a product's life cycle, something that is already expected by management. This definitely doesn't change the fact that the segment is Boyd's "cash cow," and likely will be for a long time.

Continuing on gaming activities, the Downtown Las Vegas segment has remained resilient, as it is the segment most sensitive to the level of local tourism. The year 2023 was very opportune for tourism in Nevada. There was a 5.2% growth compared to 2022. Around 40.8 million people visited Las Vegas. Now, the Las Vegas Locals and Midwest & South segments showed a 4% drop in gaming revenue. These segments are not as sensitive to tourism, but are greatly impacted by general economic conditions in the United States, as they are more frequented by locals. Furthermore, there were drops in 2023 in retention and bets on table games (5.5% and 3.6% respectively) and also in slot machines (around 2.7%).

But if revenues from gaming activities, which are Boyd's main source of income, decreased from 2022 to 2023, how come the company reported upward pressure on fiscal year 2023 revenues? And the answer lies in the online segment, which is growing at an impressive speed. The segment presents year-on-year revenue growth of 44.23% in 2022 and 67.83% in 2023, an accelerated growth characteristic of expanding markets, although still immature and competitive (see the margins of the online segment). Additionally, Boyd reported some revenues that have no bearing on its operating results, as they came from $120 million received as reimbursement for expenses and taxes paid by Boyd on behalf of partners in the online segment.

That said, Boyd Gaming has been making important investments in the segment, in order to continue optimizing return per asset. We saw the materialization of a more substantial investment in the online gaming segment by Boyd with the acquisition of Boyd Interactive (formerly Pala Interactive) on November 1, 2022 for $170 million dollars. Boyd's online segment appears to have gained strength in Pennsylvania organically, while investing in Ohio since January 2023.

The tendency is for revenue from this segment to continue growing as the market matures. The plateau effect appears to be a long way off and there is still a lot of growth ahead.

Author

Both historical analysis and sector analysis make us look favorably on Boyd Gaming's gross margin.

Boyd Gaming

Its gaming operations have very satisfactory margins, generating a cash flow that essentially keeps the organization running.

The online segment, due to the very nature of the immature, competitive and dynamic market in which it operates, has lower margins. Note that as market share in the online segment grows, Boyd's biggest challenge will be to optimize margins while trying to maintain a healthy efficiency in generating revenue from its assets.

In general, Boyd has well-parameterized and rising gross margins, indicating operational efficiency and a product mix that facilitates the emergence of this type of competitive advantage. Despite the positive outlook, 2023 costs were impacted by increases in some cost groups, such as salaries, more expensive public service fees and property insurance.

Author

Boyd Gaming's net profit for fiscal year 2023 was $620 million. This is about 3.03% lower than its reported 2022 net profit. Despite the decrease from last year, Boyd's net profit margin is about 113% higher than its average net margin over the past ten years and 31.65% higher than the average recorded by the companies analyzed in the same year. So, we can certainly say that it is a very reasonable net margin, both for the sector and for a company in general.

The factors that most affected Boyd Gaming's net margin in 2023 were:

Decrease of $79.4 million in operating profit, caused primarily by weaker results from the Las Vegas Locals and Midwest & South segments; Increase in interest expenses due to an increase in the weighted debt rate. Remembering that this impact was reduced by the deleveraging that we talked about previously when we mentioned Boyd's capital structure (as shown in the graph in which I examine the capacity to pay the total debt through the average Operating Cash Flow). But ultimately Boyd incurred an additional expense of approximately $20 million due to this rate increase. This means that while in 2022 Boyd used about 15.27% of its operating profit to pay interest expenses, in 2023 the company used 17.28%. An increase of approximately 13%.

Let’s now unpack two very important points for evaluating investments, especially for shareholders. These indicators that I am talking about are the analysis of the profitability of equity using the DuPont method and the EVA model - Economic Value Added for measuring the opportunity cost.

Author

The DuPont method of profitability analysis allows us to break down ROE based on three aspects: asset turnover, net margin and share of equity in assets. The first two attributes are the exclusive responsibility of a company's operations, while the last is a consequence of the capital structure adopted by the company's financial management.

We have observed a non-linear increase of around 22% in asset turnover since 2014. Meanwhile, the net margin fluctuates with greater volatility, as the gross margin is contained and parameterized, the net margin suffers from the impacts of expenses with SG&A and interest as they affect gross profit.

The tendency is for the margin to fall slowly while revenues from the online segment grow in the composition of departmental revenues, but gradually. For the next few years, I believe that the margin will behave stably at levels between 12% and 15%.

Now commenting briefly on the capital structure, we can see since 2014 an accelerated growth of 180% in the share of equity capital in relation to debt capital. As a result, the profitability of equity capital is affected by Boyd's formatted capital composition, that is, with greater equity capital the effects of leverage will be reduced.

Are we going to modulate the DuPont model in order to try to establish some likely scenarios for Boyd in 2024?

Author

In the model above I considered the continuation of the deleveraging movement. Note that in most of the scenarios described above, Boyd would still present a substantially high return on equity, even more so considering the expected scenario, corroborating my "Buy" thesis. Next, we will compare the expected ROE for 2024 with some benchmarks that we saw in 2023 exogenous to the company itself to obtain another layer of understanding.

Author

Note that even though it is a less leveraged investment than other companies in the same sector, the ROE expected for Boyd can present results comparable to leveraged companies without even the spillover of interest payments and eventual amplified losses.

Now let's take a look at the profitability of Boyd's investment from the perspective of opportunity cost that the EVA model provides:

Author

Assuming that the company's objective is to provide, in all its financial decisions, a return that adequately remunerates the invested capital, the comparison of the return on investment in the form of net profit based on a rate that reflects the cost of This opportunity allows you to identify whether Boyd is adding (or destroying) any economic value.

Generally speaking, the opportunity cost of capital is considered as the minimum profit that the company should have to adequately remunerate its invested capital. For the discount rate, I used the risk-free rate, but we could use other more complex rates.

We can see that in recent years, even with the risk-free rate higher than the average of the last ten years, Boyd is creating substantially high added value. This means that the investment that shareholders and the company are making in the form of total assets is being successfully monetized.

This signal is extremely important for the buy thesis, as it indicates Boyd's profitability capacity substantially above the risk-free rate, which has already been quite high in recent years. In this way, the share price will continue to be valued by the profitability created and not destroyed, measured by the total profitable capacity of the assets.

Valuation

To determine the intrinsic value of Boyd Gaming using the discounted cash flow model we need to define the discount rate and the growth rate.

The WACC is at 7.59%. This includes the cost of equity at 8.41%, calculated as Risk Free Rate + Beta x ERP, and the cost of debt at 5.82% parameterized according to the weight of debt in Boyd's capital structure.

For the growth rate, conservatively, I considered a growth of 3.66%, in line with the average growth of the sector. Remembering that I used 2.5% of the terminal growth rate.

Author

Note that even using an average growth rate for the sector we still obtain an upside of around 15% when we consider my intrinsic value. When we consider the average analyst target price, we have an even greater upside, reaching around 19%.

Yahoo Finance and Author

Paid regularly since 2022 and based on the principle of posteriority, we can use dividends to calculate the intrinsic value based on the discounted dividend model. To do this, I considered that in 2025 $0.18 will be paid per quarter, following a growth pattern of approximately 6.67% per year. The potential upside for this model is approximately 23%.

Author

Risks

Boyd is directly affected by a reduction in discretionary spending: In times of stress in the monetary system, consumers reduce their discretionary spending, prioritizing essential expenses. Boyd faced the 2008 recession and experienced the adverse effects on the economy and its underlying impact on discretionary activities. Despite the pandemic affecting its operations and forcing the company to close its establishments, the most important thing for Boyd is identifying and adapting to the consumption patterns resulting from this paradigm shift, just as it did in 2008; Maintaining competitiveness, especially in the online casino sector: As I said previously, as it is an immature and gigantic market in volume, the main challenge in terms of competitiveness for Boyd is creating a value proposition that allows it to maintain a lasting competitive advantage in the segment. Therefore, even though the market is not currently the largest in volume, it is growing and could become the cash cow of the future. Meanwhile, Boyd should not neglect its on-site operations, quite the contrary, the company should expand the maturity cycle of its operations as much as possible, in order to gain market share from its competitors and increase the volume of its customers. It is quite a challenge to stand out on these two fronts, but due to the intense competition it is necessary to maintain your survival in the long term; Maintaining demand and the integrity of your fixed assets in an extreme weather environment: Some Boyd properties are geographically located in FEMA flood risk areas. Other areas are subject to impacts caused by hurricanes. Although there is insurance that covers part of these losses, full coverage of possible losses is not guaranteed. In addition to the supply chain of your operations, the demand for your products and services is certainly harmed by exogenous events like these.

Conclusion

To conclude, I reiterate my "Buy" thesis for Boyd Gaming. Quantitatively, I see a company with a strong balance sheet that is deleveraging while maintaining high returns for shareholders. The discounted cash flow and discounted dividend models point to a double-digit appreciation, corroborating the opinion of the majority of analysts on both Seeking Alpha and Wall Street.

The online segment is experiencing exponential growth and has the potential to become the main source of revenue in the future. While the on-site casino segment seems to me to be at a very attractive level of maturity, without showing signs of decline in its life cycle. This means there is still a lot of profit potential for Boyd, as margins on its gaming operations have grown a lot since 2014.

Finally, I believe there is a considerable margin of safety for buying Boyd at current levels. Compared to other gaming and entertainment companies, it seems like a good acquisition to me.