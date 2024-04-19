Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lucid: The Next Fisker? (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.71K Followers

Summary

  • Lucid Group reported higher-than-expected delivery and production volumes for Lucid Air in Q1, but price cuts have likely driven gains.
  • The risk profile for smaller EV players like LCID is unappealing, especially after Tesla's payroll cuts and warnings about challenges in the global EV market.
  • With Fisker fighting against bankruptcy, smaller EV companies face an uphill battle for survival in FY 2024.

Exterior view of Lucid showroom. Lucid Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Khosrork

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last week reported first-quarter delivery and production volumes for the Lucid Air, which came in ahead of expectations. However, delivery gains have been driven in part by price cuts, so while deliveries have surged relative to the first-quarter of

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

