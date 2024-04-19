Klaus Vedfelt

Investment Thesis

The Sherwin-Williams Company's (NYSE:SHW) revenue growth over the past 7 years was due more to acquisitions than organic growth. The paints and coatings sectors are not high-growth ones and to maintain its historical revenue growth rate of 7% CAGR, the company needs to continue to acquire companies.

This will require funding and given its current 3.2 Debt Equity ratio, the acquisitions must be well-timed. The company is a cash cow and if planned properly, it can continue to grow with acquisitions. Furthermore, the company has a good track record of growing revenue, profits, returns, and capital efficiencies.

In my optimistic valuation Scenario, I assumed another USD 9 billion acquisition in year 6. I obtained a value that is about the same as the current market price. As such I do not see this as an investment opportunity.

Business background

SHW develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company operates primarily in the Americas with additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

In 2023, the company reported its performance under the following segments:

Paint Stores Group. This is mainly a retail business with nearly 4,700 specialty paint stores across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. These stores primarily cater to architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Consumer Brands Group. This segment manufactures and distributes a wide range of branded and private-label architectural paints and coatings. About 61% of the segment sales in 2023 were intersegment transfers, primarily to the Paint Stores Group.

Performance Coatings Group develops and sells industrial coatings for various applications worldwide. These coatings are sold to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors.

Administrative. This segment oversees and manages the administrative expenses of the company's corporate headquarters site.

The above reporting segments started in 2023. Previously, the Latin America architectural paint business was part of the Americas Group. In 2023, it was transferred to be part of the Consumer Brands Group. The Americas Group then was renamed the Paint Stores Group.

As such, we cannot have an apple-to-apple comparison from 2017 to 2023. But we can have indicative trends, as shown in Chart 1.

Based on the company's 2022 segment reports, I estimated that the Latin America business amounted to USD 700 million or 5.5% of the Americas Group revenue in 2022. It was 3.6% of the EBIT. I then used this percentage to adjust for the 2017 and 2020 revenue and EBIT to obtain the trends shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1: Segment Performance (Author)

Note: The company undertook a major acquisition in 2017. As such, I started my comparison from this year.

You can see that historically, the Paint Stores Group was the biggest external revenue contributor, accounting for a bit more than half of the total revenue. It was also the biggest PBT contributor. In terms of average PBT margins, for the 3 years shown, the segments achieved the following:

The Paint Stores Group - 22 %.

The Consumer Brands Group - 13 %.

The Performance Coatings Group - 11 %.

Operating trends

I looked at 2 groups of metrics to get a picture of the operating trends.

The left part of Chart 2 shows the trends for 3 metrics - revenue, PAT, and gross profitability (gross profits / total assets).

The right part of Chart 2 shows the returns - Operating return (NOPAT/Total Capital Employed), ROE and ROA,

You can see a general uptrend from 2017 to 2023 for revenue, PAT, and gross profitability. The PAT drop in 2018 was due to one-off charges as a result of inventory accounting changes and an increase in provisions for environmental matters.

Given the profit results, you should not be surprised to see uptrends in the various return metrics, as shown in the right part of Chart 2.

Over the past 7 years, the company delivered an average operating return of 14.8%. They were 53.8% and 9.6% for the ROE and ROA, respectively.

The high ROE was because of the high leverage. Over the past 7 years, the average DE ratio was 3.2.

Chart 2: Performance Index and Return Trends (Author)

Note to Performance Index chart. To plot the various metrics on one chart, I have converted the various metrics into indices. The respective index was created by dividing the annual values by the respective 2017 values.

To get a better understanding of where the improvements came from, I broke down the operating profits into various components. Refer to the left part of Chart 3. I also carried out a DuPont analysis of the operating return, as shown in the right part of Chart 3.

While there was growth in gross profitability, there was not much growth in the contribution margin. In other words, there was not much growth in the gross profit margins. The improving gross profitability trend was due to higher profit growth compared to the total assets' growth.

This is supported by the DuPont analysis, which showed 4.9% CAGR in asset turnover from 2017 to 2024. Looking at the right part of Chart 3, you can deduce that the changes in asset turnover accounted for most of the changes in the operating return.

Chart 3: Op Profit Profile and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales - Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue - Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue.

Growth

From 2017 to 2023, revenue grew at 7.4% CAGR. As can be seen from Chart 2, there were 3 years with growth spurts:

2018 when revenue grew by 17% compared to that of 2017. This was mainly due to the USD 8.9 billion Valspar acquisition in 2017.

2021 when revenue grew by 9% compared to that of 2020. This was partly due to acquisitions in 2021 amounting to USD 0.2 billion.

2022 when revenue grew by 11% compared to that of 2021. This was due to the completion of 5 acquisitions in 2022 for USD 1 billion.

The company did not provide a breakdown of its revenue growth into those due to organic growth and those due to acquisitions. But you could get a sense of the organic growth by looking at the revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. During this period, when there were no significant acquisitions, revenue grew at 2% CAGR.

This meant that a big part of the company's growth was due to acquisitions. Did the company overpay for the acquisitions?

Over the past 7 years, the company spent about USD 10 billion on acquisitions. During this period, the cash flow from operations was USD 1.6 billion higher. Some of the increase in cash flow would be from organic growth. Assuming this to be about ¼, we would have USD 1.2 billion from acquisitions.

It would appear that the payback period would be less than 10 years. While this is a back-of-envelope calculation, it does indicate that the company did not overpay for the acquisitions.

The paints and coatings sectors are not high-growth ones, as illustrated below. If SHW wants to continue with the historical growth rate, it needs to continue with its acquisitions.

"…The global paints and coatings market… is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023 - 2033." World Pipelines

"The Paints and Coatings market is projected to grow from... in 2022 to... by 2027 at a CAGR of 33%." Markets and Markets

Reinvestments

Growth needs to be funded and one metric for this is the Reinvestment. This is defined as CAPEX & Acquisitions - Depreciation & Amortization + Increase in Net Working Capital.

From 2017 to 2023, the Reinvestment amounted to USD 10.87 billion. This would be reduced to USD 0.83 billion without the acquisitions.

To compare the Reinvestment with the NOPAT, I use the Reinvestment rate that is defined as Reinvestment/NOPAT.

The Reinvestment rate over the past 7 years was 74% with acquisitions and 6% without acquisitions.

A sustainable Reinvestment rate is given by the growth equation:

Growth = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Looking at the past 7 years performance, we have:

7.4% = 14.8% X Reinvestment rate

Sustainable Reinvestment rate = 50%.

In other words, over the past 7 years, the company had a relatively high Reinvestment rate. In the long run, the historical level of Reinvestments would have to be reduced.

Financial position

My first impression was to be wary of SHW because of its high DE ratio with USD 11.8 billion total debt as of the end of 2023. To be fair, the DE ratio was not always high. It was less than 1 before 2012. It jumped in 2017 due to the acquisitions.

But there seems to be several offsetting factors:

Over the past 7 years, the average EBIT/interest expense was 7.3. Based on the Damodaran synthetic rating approach, this is equal to the AA (Fitch) rating.

It was able to generate positive cash flow from operations every year over the past 20 years.

From 2017 to 2023, it generated USD 17.2 billion cash flow from operations, compared to its PAT of USD 12.7 billion. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

It has a good capital allocation track record, as can be seen from Table 2. It was able to cover the CAPEX and acquisitions with the cash flow from operations. Excess was returned to shareholders as dividends and share buybacks. Without the acquisitions, there would not be any new debt.

Table 1: Sources and Uses of Funds 2017 to 2023. (Author)

As can be seen from Table 1, the company is a cash cow with relatively low CAPEX. A big part of its funds were used for acquisitions. But the timing of acquisitions is controlled by management, and this suggests that the high DE ration can be brought down.

Summary of fundamentals

What are the key takeaways?

SHW is not a high organic-growth company in a sector that is not considered a high-growth one globally. It would have to continue with acquisitions if it wants to grow at its 7.4% historical CAGR.

I would consider it fundamentally sound with improving revenue, profit, gross profitability, and returns. Improvements seem to be driven by improving asset turnover.

While it has a high DE ratio, it is a cash cow. It can have a good capital allocation plan by timing its acquisitions appropriately.

Valuation

In developing the financial model for SHW, I took into consideration that there would be another sizable acquisition that would boost its revenue in year 6.

I considered 2 scenarios in my valuation.

Scenario 1. This is a conservative scenario with an acquisition that would boost the revenue growth to 10% in Year 6 before declining to 4% terminal value. The company would need to spend about USD 1 billion for this acquisition.

Scenario 2. This is an optimistic scenario. I assumed that there would be another major acquisition that would boost revenue by 24 % in Year 6. Thereafter it declines to a 4% terminal value. The company would need to spend about USD 9 billion for this acquisition.

Under Scenario 1, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 154 per share.

Under Scenario 2, I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 301 per share.

The market price of SHW as of 17 April 2024 was USD 308 per share. There is no margin of safety under both Scenarios.

Valuation model

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 2. It comprises 2 parts:

A steady growth rate for the first 5 years. The input for this stage is determined from Table 3.

An acquisition stage in year 6. Table 5 details the computation for this stage.

Table 2: Valuation model (Author)

The value of a company for the first 5 years was estimated from the following Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) equation:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC - g)

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 - Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit profile as shown in Chart 3.

Table 3 illustrates the calculation under this model.

Table 3: Estimating the free cash flow to the firm (Author)

The WACC is based on a Google search for the term "Sherwin Williams WACC" as per Table 4.

Table 4: Estimating the WACC (Author)

The multi-stage valuation model was used to determine the value of growth with a major acquisition. I consider 2 Scenarios in the context of "major acquisition":

Scenario 1 - USD 1 billion acquisition with 10% starting growth rate.

Scenario 2 - USD 9 billion acquisition with 24% starting growth rate.

Table 5 illustrates the calculation for Scenario 1. Refer to note h to see how I derived the starting growth rate for the various levels of acquisition cost.

Table 5: Calculating the intrinsic value with acquisition (Author)

Notes to Table 5:

a) Straight-line reduction.

b) Starting revenue based on 2023. Pegged to the growth rate.

c) Assumed 2023 rate and there is no improvement.

d) Starting based on 2023 cost. Assumed growth at a terminal rate.

e) Revenue X Net Margin and after accounting for fixed costs.

f) Starting based on 2023. Assumed 10% improvement by terminal year.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio. TCE = total capital employed.

h) For Year 1 = Acquisition cost + growth equation. Other years based on growth equation. The acquisition cost of item h was derived based on the data in Table 6. The starting growth rate (for Year 1 in Table 5) is then the acquisition growth + organic growth.

Table 6: Acquisition cost and growth rates (Author)

i) FCFF for each year = e X (1-h).

j) Assumed constant D/E ratio. Refer to the WACC table.

k) NPV for each year = (i X j).

l) Terminal for the year discounted at 4% growth rate.

m) 5 years NPV + terminal value.

Risks and limitations

My valuation hinges on the following:

Timing of acquisitions.

Business mix.

I assumed that the major acquisition would be in Year 6. This was on the basis that it would take time for the company to "digest" the existing acquisitions. This is not an unreasonable assumption, given that historically there were years when there were no acquisitions.

The timing of the acquisition would affect the valuation due to the discounting process. Because of the discount rate (time value of money), the intrinsic value would be smaller the further out in time the major acquisition takes place.

If you assumed that the major acquisition takes place next year, the intrinsic value would be USD 483 per share under Scenario 2.

I do not have a crystal ball on when the company would act. But I think this is not realistic as it meant a USD 9 billion acquisition. There would be funding issues to consider.

Next, I have earlier shown that the profit margin of the Paint Stores Group was much higher than the other segments. This segment is also the biggest revenue and earnings contributor. In my valuation, I assumed that the acquisitions would not change the business mix.

It is obvious that if the company acquires companies in the lower profit margin segment, the profit picture would change.

Conclusion

I would consider SHW a wonderful company.

While its financial position may be clouded by its high DE ratio, this can be resolved if it does not undertake another major acquisition immediately. This is because the company is a cash cow.

There are also growing revenue, profits, returns, and capital efficiencies.

The main challenge is that the paint and coating sector is not a high-growth one. To obtain a double-digit growth rate, the company would have to undertake acquisitions. Depending on the size and timing of the acquisition, the company may have to borrow more.

While the current DE of 3.2 was lower than its peak DE of 4.7 in 2021, from a prudent financial management perspective, the DE ratio needs to be lowered. As such, I do not expect another major acquisition until the current DE ratio is brought down. In my valuation, I assumed that this would occur in year 6.

Unfortunately, a valuation assuming a major acquisition in year 6 does not provide any margin of safety. As such, I do not consider this an investment opportunity.

There is only a margin of safety if you assume that another USD 9 billion acquisition is imminent.