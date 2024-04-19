Market Correction Expected: 20 Stocks To Buy If It Worsens

DNY59

Market Correction

The market has been running hot this year, rewarding investors, with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) being up over 10% in a matter of first quarter.

Since its low of $409 back in October last year, the index has returned over 32%, catching many by surprise and leaving investors, who moved to cash, underexposed to stocks.

During the 6-month-long uptrend, only on 2 occasions, the index was down 1% or more, giving little chance to buy into the bullish market.

With investors playing the catch-up and the index hitting its all-time high of $524, the positioning in stocks has reached its highest level in over two years.

After the successful start of the election year (historically strong years) with already double-digit returns, any weakness might trigger a bigger sell-off as investors start to balance portfolios and revise their outlook for H2.

In my view, investors should embrace the opportunity as market corrections, occurring on average every 1.2 years with a decline of 10% or more, are healthy for the stocks, re-adjusting stretched valuations and setting the stage for the next leg up.

At the time of the writing, the market has pulled back only 4%, which technically is not a correction yet, but the sell-off may intensify over the next few days, presenting long-term investors with an opportunity to buy the dip and add to quality holdings.

Red Flags For Stock Market

Year-to-date double-digit returns, investors rebalancing their portfolios, and revision of the H2 outlook are only a few reasons for the market pullback.

According to the Vicker Insider Report, the sell/buy ratio is the most bearish since 2021, signaling insiders are heavily disposing of their holdings. The Nasdaq COMP 8-week sell/buy ratio currently stands at 6.43, significantly above the 2.5 threshold, which signals a potential bearish market ahead.

Another reason to explain the market pullback is the 10Y Treasury spiking to 4.66%, following hotter-than-expected retail sales in the US. Generally, strong consumer is a positive signal to the economy, but strong consumers during the inflationary period could in turn drive inflation and GDP growth, delaying expected FED rate cuts to 2025.

A major threat to global stability and the stock market is the ongoing global tensions. The most obvious threat to the market right now is the spreading of tensions in the Middle East. Last week, Iran sent hundreds of drones and rockets to Israel, prompting fears of the conflict escalating to other countries in the oil-rich region (30% of global crude oil production) if Israel strikes back, potentially sending the barrel of oil above $100.

Strong Economy & Earning Revisions

Even though downside risks to stocks remain, the US economy is in a good place, with GDP increasing by 3.4% on an annualized basis in Q4. The forecast for Q1 of this year is growth of 2.0%. This still implies the economy is growing significantly above the 1.8% non-inflationary growth rate presented by the FED.

US GDP Quarterly Growth (Reuters)

The economy is seeing a significant boost from strong consumer spending and continuous business investment together with increasing productivity, and growing corporate profits, which could in turn encourage enterprises to retain their workforce and further drive economic prosperity.

The earnings season kicked off last week, with the first major companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reporting their results, which came above the initial estimates.

As of March, EPS estimates were lifted across the board, indicating 3.4% YoY growth, but it's too early to say how successful this earnings season will be given less than 20% of S&P 500 companies reported their earnings so far.

S&P 500 Forward 12-month EPS (FactSet)

The forward 12-month P/E ratio of the index is currently at 20.6x its earnings. This stands well above the 19.1x 5Y average and 17.8x 10Y average.

The premium valuation of the index may present some degree of headwind during the earnings season, with small earnings beats or light guidance, being punished, especially for the pricier stocks.

Given the economy is in good shape today and none of the global tensions will (hopefully) escalate to a full-blown war either in the Middle East or in Eastern Europe, I am expecting a shallow, no more than a 10% to 15% market correction, with potential good opportunities by picking individual stocks.

My Watchlist & Price Targets

The key to successful bargain hunting during market corrections is to always have a game plan ready and stick to it.

Without a plan and a price target at which an investor wishes to buy quality stock, often leads to missed opportunities, leaving us empty-handed with regrets once the market reverses up.

Today, I want to present to you "My Watchlist" of 20 stocks which I am updating every week, preparing myself to deploy dry powder (around 10% of my investment portfolio) during times of fear and negative sentiment, when quality holdings trade at cheap valuations.

At the time of the writing, more than half of the stocks I already own or have my eyes set on, are still trading far from my price targets, but if the market contracts by another 8% to 15%, I am planning on deploying some of the capital to work, especially towards the more-cyclical companies, as I think we are still in the early innings of a multi-year bullish market.

Company Ticker Blended P/E 15Y* Average PE Current Price $ Fair Value $ Buy Target $ % from target AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 14.8 12.9 165 167 160 3% Realty Income Corporation (O) 12.7 18.4 51 63 48 7% BlackRock, Inc (BLK) 19.4 18.9 753 618 690 9% Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) 30.1 32.1 494 446 446 11% Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 21.7 24.7 3,443 2,924 3,100 11% MercadoLibre, Inc (MELI) 57.9 62.2 1,397 960 1,250 12% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 23.7 27.6 107 67 95 12% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 22.4 23.1 270 186 240 12% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 16.9 16.6 358 318 318 13% Visa Inc. (V) 29.0 28.0 273 167 240 14% Lowe's Companies, Inc (LOW) 17.7 19.5 229 197 200 14% Broadcom (AVGO) 28.9 14.9 1,283 1,111 1,111 15% Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) 61.2 56.8 2,903 955 2,500 16% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 16.7 16.7 456 391 391 17% Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 55.4 170.2 181 125 155 17% Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 55.0 35.9 840 718 718 17% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 36.8 31.9 512 273 430 19% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 27.8 27.2 430 239 350 23% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 36.6 22.4 412 174 320 29% Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 46.7 30.8 715 241 550 30% Click to enlarge

*Only for companies with a 15Y+ time horizon, otherwise shorter period

Similar to Benjamin Graham's approach, the Fair Value of each company is calculated using the average 15Y EPS growth rate multiplied by the expected earnings for the following fiscal year.

In most instances, my buy target is well above the fair value as we need to reflect the quality of the business and the forward growth into the valuation; otherwise, we would never have a chance to buy some of these blue-chip stocks.

Given the US economy is in good shape and the consumer remains strong, the majority of the businesses on my watch list are consumer discretionary, as I expect them to deliver better ROI than the rest of the market in 2024.

If you are in the camp expecting recession or GDP growth slowdown this year, my picks might not be the best for you given their cyclical nature.

Generally, I avoid investing in speculative businesses with uncertain future growth with my multi-decade time horizon of holding the positions; hence all picks are high-quality blue-chip stocks, reflected in the valuation.

As a rule of thumb, to stay diversified to a certain degree, I avoid positions larger than 10% of my investment portfolio (other than cash); hence I did not include on the watch list my three largest holdings, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) as I bought these businesses at low valuations during the market crash in 2022 and these long positions already reached their maximum sizes, prompting me to trim some of them.

Another quality company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, which I have recently covered in a bullish article, is not included in the list. The healthcare insurance industry headwinds in the US have pushed the stock irrationally into correction territory before rebounding by more than 10% after earnings reports in a span of a few days. I have managed to buy the bottom, allocating over 3% of my investment capital, so I no longer look for another entry point in the near term.

During times of market corrections and negative sentiment, it's common for many stocks to sell off without any fundamental reason, just being dragged down by the sentiment of the market.

To avoid any major losses in my portfolio, in most instances, I am dollar-cost-averaging my positions or buying the positions in increments as the stocks fall. For example, I buy 20% of the position at a price target of X, another 30% at a lower price of Y, and so on.

This strategy often does not allow me to build a full-sized position in a given company but prevents the portfolio from being overexposed to a single security in case of a larger-than-expected drawdown. Keep in mind Warren Buffett's investment advice to avoid any long-term losses to your capital, in the first place.

Instead of fearing market corrections, prompting many investors to act emotionally liquidating their positions and moving to cash instead, I recommend embracing the opportunity of buying quality businesses at a cheaper valuation, setting the stage for success in the long term.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.