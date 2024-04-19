Kathrin Ziegler/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has emerged as a surprising turnaround story, with shares up more than 200% from its 2023 low on the heels of encouraging financial trends and positive management guidance.

The online marketplace, specializing in pre-owned luxury items, has taken the important step to focus on the consignment business model while moving away from direct retail. The result is that as top-line sales taking a hit, the upside has been a lift to margins with a path toward profitable growth.

Recognizing the improved outlook, we believe 2024 will be a critical year for RealReal to confirm the success of this strategic shift. Ultimately, several uncertainties including what remains a challenging macro backdrop will likely keep shares volatile.

REAL Financials Recap

REAL reported its Q4 earnings back in March with an EPS loss of $0.07 coming in $0.04 ahead of estimates, which helped shares more than double in value over three days. The bigger story was the adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, the company's first positive result for the metric since its 2019 IPO.

Even as total revenue of $143 million declined by 10% year-over-year, the company managed to generate a gross margin of 74%, sharply higher than the 60.5% in the prior year quarter.

Within total sales, revenue from consigned items climbed by 3%, while direct retail revenue was 52% lower, reflecting the reorganization effort. In other words, RealReal has found that the consignment model is a higher-value business opportunity given its lower capital intensity and cost structure.

That was the takeaway from management comments during the earnings conference call, with an expectation for further momentum into the new year.

Our strategic shift to re-focus on our core consignment business is delivering significant progress as evidenced in our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. We refined our growth model with a focus on profitable supply. As part of these efforts, we reduced company-owned inventory (i.e. direct), overhauled our consignor commission structure, and revamped our approach to sales and marketing.

In terms of guidance, RealReal sees full-year 2024 revenue in a range between $580 and $605 million, representing an 8% increase at the midpoint from 2023. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA around breakeven between a negative $8 million to a positive $8 million target. Notably, this would mark a major improvement compared to the $55 million adjusted EBITDA loss last year.

We can also look forward to the upcoming Q1 results, set to be released on May 7th. With an understanding that the business follows a seasonal pattern, the trends are also moving in the right direction with revenue forecast around $140 million flat on a year-over-year basis while the expected adjusted EBITDA loss around -$6 million is seen narrowing from Q1 2023.

Finally, we can mention the company ended the year with $191 million in cash and cash equivalents against $577 million in total debt, primarily based on convertible notes. While there is adequate liquidity for the foreseeable future, the prospect of recurring net losses and negative annual free cash flow highlights a weakness in the company's investment profile.

What's Next For REAL?

The potential that The RealReal delivers on its goal of generating positive annual growth while hitting the upper range of its adjusted EBITDA guidance this year highlights the first step in the bullish case for the stock.

At the same time, we'll need to see the company do more with even stronger earnings momentum to make the case that shares can sustain a rally higher. Even assuming the company reaches $8 million in adjusted EBITDA this year, that would imply the stock is trading at 91x on an EV to EBITDA basis, an expensive level for a company with a lot to prove.

The concern we have is thinking of the latest customer performance metrics from Q4 where active buyers on the platform over the past year, at 922k, fell by 8% in 2022.

The RealReal can continue to cut costs and support margins, but that may not be enough if platform activity is down and user engagement. Until we see some evidence that those key top-line metrics are improving, the risk remains that financial results over the next several quarters underperform.

All this is in an economic environment that remains challenging, considering headwinds of inflationary cost pressures and consumer discretionary budgets squeezed by high interest rates. In our view, the road ahead for The RealReal will be difficult and take time to completely rebuild investor confidence.

Final Thoughts

We rate REAL as a hold, with a base case for the stock to consolidate recent gains around its current level, pending more clarity on the financial roadmap and performance metrics. Monitoring points through 2024 include data on active buyers, the gross margin trend, and cash flows.

From the stock price chart, it will be important for REAL to hold the $3.00 level as an area of technical support in play since late 2022. To the upside, a break above the recent high of $4.00 will likely need an exceptionally strong Q1 earnings report working as a catalyst.