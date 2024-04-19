EGT

Note: I previously covered Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) in January 2024. I highlighted EC's strengths: operations in South America, a region with the lowest geopolitical risk, remarkable dividend yields, and extreme undervaluation. I gave a Strong Buy rating. Since then, the price has not moved much. As of April 17, EC stock realized a 1.63% decline since the publication. Today, I review the 2023 results, update the geopolitics and their impact on Ecopetrol, and review the company's valuation and rating.

Operational results 2023

2023 was another successful year for EC. The company recorded 736 mboed in total production. The table below from the 2023 report shows EC's production figures 2023.

EC 2023 report

Crude oil production increased by 3.4% YoY, reaching 560.2 mboed in 2023. LNG production came up by 5.3% compared to 2022. Ecopetrol Permian segment scored remarkable growth in crude oil and LNG production figures, 62.2% and 98.6%, respectively. The total EC production figures are 736.6 mboed (including LNG and crude oil), or 3.8% higher than in 2022.

In 2023, lifting costs have increased by 18.5%, reaching $10.91/bbl. For comparison, Petrobras (PBR) incurred $6.25/bbl lifting cost and Vista Energy (VIST) $5.51/bbl. The prime reasons are higher electricity costs due to growing energy consumption related to increased production and extended maintenance activities.

The EC midstream segment transported 1,113 kbd, 4% more than the 2022 figures. Production growth in the Llanos region improved the division's performance. The costs of barrels transported in 2023 increased by 8.8% to $3.09/bbl.

In 2023, EC Downstream achieved another production record. Cartagena and Barrancabermeja refineries have respectable throughput growth of 41.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

EC 2023 report

Cartagena refinery utilization has increased from 71.9% in 2022 to 90.7% in 2023, resulting in growing production figures.

EC 2023 report

The 2023 gross margin on both refineries dropped due to weaker diesel, jet fuel, and kerosene differentials. The refining cash cost increased by 1.6% YoY to $4.55/bbl 2023. Inflationary pressures resulted in higher electricity, materials, and operating costs, leading to higher operating costs.

Exploration

EC recorded satisfying results from its exploration activities. The company drilled 23 wells in 2023. The exploration success rate is about 50%, resulting in 100-150 Mbpe of discovered resources. In 4Q23, the company drilled Zorzal Este-1, Magnus-1, and Bisbita Centro-1. The Orca Norte 1 was appraised in January 2024.

The table below from 4Q23 presentation shows EC's proven reserves development.

EC 2023 presentation

At first glance, an average life of 7.6 years is not impressive. For comparison, according to Fitch's estimate, PBR has a 1P reserve life of 11 years. Since 2015, EC has kept raising its proven reserves while increasing its production figures. Judging by EC's intense exploration, the company will keep its reserve base stable.

Financials 2023

Financially, 2023 was another good year for EC. 2023 financial highlights are shown below.

EC 2023 presentation

In 2023, EC delivered COP 143 billion, compared to COP 159 billion in 2022. EBITDA decreased by 42.9% YoY from COP 75.2 billion in 2022 to COP 60.7 billion in 2023. The EBITDA margin dropped by 500 bps YoY to 42.4% in 2023.

Lower Brent prices, narrower refined product spreads, and higher operating expenses explain declining profitability and margins. Growing sales volume and improved downstream performance moderately offset the weaker realized sales prices.

Dividends

EC is attractive because of its dividend yields. In 2023, the company paid $709 million in dividends, compared to $2,389 million in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Despite the lower distributions compared to 2022, EC still offers impressive yields: 28.7% TTM and 27.8% FWD. EC maintains a payout ratio below 20%. In 2023, the company delivered a $4.9 billion unlevered FCF and $5.1 billion operating cash flow. So, the dividends are more than safe.

The chart below compares EC with PBR and Parex Resources (PXT:CA).

Koyfin

I chose PXT because it is an E&P company operating in Colombia. However, unlike PBR and EC, its shareholders are only private entities. A conservative payout ratio brings a certain degree of predictability and stability to the dividend payments. EC strikes the best balance between yield and payout ratio.

Balance sheet

EC's balance sheet is sound. The chart below compares total debt/Equity and EBITDA/Interest expenses for EC, PBR, VIST, and YPF.

Koyfin

EC has the highest total debt-to-equity ratio but one of the best EBITDA/Interest expenses. In its last financial report, EC declared $3.6 billion cash, $23.09 billion long-term debt, and $27.3 billion total debt (including $207 million lease liabilities). As discussed in my previous note on EC, the company issued $1.85 billion in bonds with 2036 maturity and 8.45% yields.

The chart below represents EC debt maturities and interest rates from the EC debt portfolio overview.

EC debt presentation

In 2024, $2.37 billion in debt matures; in 2025, it is $2.08 billion. A larger portion of company's debt is due after five years. The average life of EC debt is 9.5 years. 69% of the company's debt has fixed rates. Considering the average debt life and the majority of debt has fixed rates, I do not expect EC to experience any trouble serving its debt obligations.

Valuation

EC is still dirt cheap. The table below shows EC valuation multiples vs. Sector median and EC 5Y average.

Seeking Alpha

The company trades well below its 5Y average and sector median figures: 3.52 TTM EV/EBITDA, 1.44 TTM EV/Sales, and 1.15 Price/Book. The prime reason for such a generous discount is the political risk. Market participants overreact, avoiding EC and most emerging market stocks in general due to the inherent political risk.

However, being more adventurous pays off. The chart below compares the 1Y stock performance of Latin American oil majors and US oil majors.

Koyfin

The graph includes dividends and stock price changes. Latin American oil stocks outperformed their US counterparts by a significant margin. That does not mean the American oil majors are not worth investing in. The point is that South American oil stocks are still dirt cheap, resulting in significantly higher dividend yields and higher upside potential relative to the downside risk. Simply put, South American oil majors, and EC in particular, offer more value for its price.

Investors Takeaway

EC remains one of my favorite dividend picks. My opinion on the stock has not changed since my last review, but that does not mean there are no risks.

Investing in emerging market energy stocks can be rewarding, but is not for the faint-hearted. Internal politics is a persistent source of uncertainties. The incumbent president, Gustavo Petro, is in the middle of his term. He is the first leftist president in Colombian history. Its popularity is hitting record lows, as per multiple media sources. As per an El Pais article from December 2023, the late Invamer poll revealed that 66% disapproved of Petro's presidency. The next presidential election will be held in 2026. So, I assume the political risk is already calculated in EC's stock price.

The oil price, however, carries the most pronounced risk. In my opinion, we will not see significantly lower oil prices simply because demand remains strong. China's insatiable demand for oil is proof of that. In 2023, Chinese crude oil imports exceeded 2019/2020 figures.

EIA

India is another major driver of oil demand. India is projected to consume 5.57 mbbd in 2024, or 4.2% growth YoY.

On the other hand, the geography of the oil supply is slowly shifting. The Middle East remains the major source of fossil fuels. However, South America is picking up fast. I believe that in the coming decade, we will see developments at a similar scale and impact as the Shale Oil boom in the US in the last decade. Guyana offshore oil fields, Vaca Muerta in Argentina, and Brazilian pre-salt reserves are prime examples of South America's huge potential.

The turmoil in the Middle East adds to the uncertainty about crude oil production and deliveries. Israel vs. Iran's clash puts the Hormuz Strait blockade on the table again. It is not as easy to block it as the opinion on social media says. However, a partial blockade (of the Iranian section of the strait) is plausible and will be enough to send oil prices above $100/barrel.

One more detail to the puzzle of oil prices is OPEC+ cuts. In March 2024, OPEC+ announced that it would also extend 2.2 mbd production cuts for 2Q24.

In my opinion, the EC's financial risk is well managed. EC debt maturities have been cleverly distributed over the years, and the company holds a significant cash position. EC generates robust cash flows, so its interest expenses are covered. The same is true for dividend payments.

EC is a bet on South America's prospective oil boom. Colombia is among the countries with significant onshore and offshore exploration potential. I expect that, with a strong crude oil market and investors' attention turning to South American oil stocks, EC's shares will reprice considerably. EC comes with a double-digit dividend yield while offering robust upside potential. So, I give EC as a strong buy.