Despite Challenges, U.S. Ports Remain Resilient

halbergman

By Philip J. Zielke

Recent events have introduced near-term challenges for many U.S. East Coast ports, but they generally remain well-positioned to withstand potential headwinds.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent closure of the Port of Baltimore mark the latest challenge for the U.S. East Coast port sector, which has already been affected by drought-induced shipping restrictions in the Panama Canal, conflict-related diversions from the Suez Canal and the potential for curtailed shipping activity in advance of upcoming labor negotiations. Despite these dislocations, however, the U.S. port sector remains resilient due to the adaptability of the shipping industry and capacity at non-affected U.S. ports, which will be pivotal in minimizing any long-term disruptions and their resulting impacts on the global supply chain.

While the bridge collapse is the latest challenge affecting East Coast ports, foreign disruptions including drought in Panama and maritime conflict in the Suez Canal have already been diverting traditional U.S. shipping routes, forcing carriers to explore longer and more costly alternatives. The search for other routes comes at a time when both the Panama and Suez canals have become increasingly important to U.S. ports. Over a third of East Coast ports' containers go to and from Asia through the Suez Canal, while more than half do so through the Panama Canal. Further, labor uncertainty could become a concern for shipping companies, with the International Longshoremen’s Association labor agreement with East Coast ports expiring at the end of September. These labor negotiations follow the prolonged West Coast port labor dispute, which resulted in shipping companies rerouting cargo to the East Coast last year to avoid disruptions. However, despite these near-term issues, existing capacity across most U.S. ports should mitigate any significant long-term concerns about curtailed shipping activity and resulting material inflationary or other economic impact.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Port of Virginia, for example, maintain ample capacity to accommodate additional container cargo from the larger sized ships unable to dock in Baltimore, while the Ports of Brunswick, Charleston and Jacksonville have the infrastructure and capacity to address any unhoused automobile shipping activity. In addition, West Coast ports such as the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have available capacity should shipping activity be diverted west due to the constraints in the Panama and Suez canals or to labor uncertainty. While there may be some near-term disruption driven by the cumulative impact of these challenges, we believe the sector remains well-positioned to weather any headwinds over the longer term.

