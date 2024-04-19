Liberty Park Capital Q1 2024 Letter To Partners

champpixs

Dear Partner:

Liberty Park Fund, LP’s value decreased 4.06%, net of fees, in the first quarter of 2024 vs. a 5.18% increase in the Russell 2000 (RTY). The 3.78% increase in our long positions contributed 4.03% on a weight-adjusted basis, while the 10.79% increase in our shorts detracted 7.91% on a weight-adjusted basis. Gross exposure averaged 169.73%. Net exposure averaged 26.10%. Gross Pure Alpha 1— our proprietary measure of returns generated from stock selection— was -3.53% for the quarter.

Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP’s value decreased by 0.31% net of fees, in the first quarter. Gross exposure averaged 92.12%.

1Q24 Performance Analysis

Markets rallied to start off the year thanks to AI and expectations of rate cuts. The top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) now account for 33% of the index’s market cap and were responsible for over 40% of its return in the first quarter. A similar dynamic was also present in small-caps, where MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Super Micro (SMCI) (each valued at >$50 billion today) were responsible for more than one-third of the Russell 2000's (average market cap of $4.8 billion) gain in the quarter.

As we’ve moved into 2Q24, AI enthusiasm has moderated a bit and rate cuts now seem less certain due to stubbornly-high inflation. Through mid-April, the Dow is now flat and the Russell 2000 is down for the year; thankfully, our recent upgrades to risk management are paying off and our relative performance has improved meaningfully.

Our funds underperformed in 1Q24, primarily due to a large drawdown in one of our core positions, Luna Innovations (LUNA). In March, the company announced that it had incorrectly recognized revenue in the second and third quarters of 2023. A lack of details and the subsequent “retirement” of the CEO combined to send the stock down over 50%.

Obviously, we were disappointed by the update. We do not expect a dramatic restatement to financials and do not expect a meaningful impact to the company’s business going forward (i.e., Luna is not a fraud). In our view, fiber optic sensing remains a game-changing, next-generation technology, and Luna owns most of the intellectual property around it. As such, we view the stock’s collapse as an extreme overreaction. Once the company updates its financials and the Board/management is able to speak with investors, we likely will buy more shares and more assertively engage with the company; we will update you on our plans in the coming months.

Long Performance

SWIM management said that 2024 would be the bottom of new pool starts and they expect fiberglass to continue gaining share from cement.

COHR rallied after reporting better-than-expected 4Q23 results. Sales from AI related transceivers sold to data centers grew over 100% from the prior quarter.

PWFL reported better-than-expected 4Q23 results. The company also held an investor day discussing the merits of its merger with MIXT.

We discussed the decline in LUNA shares above.

RELL fell after another weaker-than-expected quarter driven by a decline in sales to the semiconductor industry.

HQI fell despite reporting better-than-expected results as slack increased in the labor market. Management believes and economic data suggests that labor market tightness may be increasing, which should increase demand for HQI’s offerings.

Short Performance

ENVX continued to delay its predicted start for battery cell production.

ENS provided 2024 guidance that was below analysts’ expectations.

TWI reported lower-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of its competitor, Carlstar Group.

POWL continued its streak of large beats after one quarter of declines. We covered our position in 1Q after concluding that electrical utility spending is in a rare super-cycle that is unlikely to end soon.

ASPN reported an in-line quarter and better-than-expected guidance. The company’s guidance assumes meaningful growth in General Motors’ (GM) EV sales; we don’t believe this will happen.

HEES reported better than expected results and rallied with other infrastructure related names.

Portfolio Outlook

Markets are off to a rough start in 2Q24, and the primary culprit is still-high inflation. The reason inflation reports are so important to the markets nowadays is that they are the primary focus of the Federal Reserve and what it does with interest rates. Public equities rallied in 2023 and large-cap stocks returned to all-time-highs in large part because investors assumed the Fed would cut rates and reinvigorate economic growth in 2024. Without rate cuts, investors mostly see the market as fairly valued with downside risk from geopolitical events (e.g., Israel-Gaza-Iran).

In our view, the Federal Reserve has already committed itself to some level of “easing” in 2024; to make zero rate cuts would damage its all-important credibility. For that reason, we think the “Fed put” remains in place, and markets do not have a ton of downside as a result. That said, we struggle to identify a catalyst that will push markets up in 2Q24. We think a rate cut(s) in 3Q24 and the U.S. presidential election are the next catalysts.

On a broader scale, we're still wrestling with the disparity between the performance of small-cap and large-cap stocks. The trend of large-cap outperformance is reminiscent of the 1960s-1970s when the "Nifty Fifty" was all the rage, perceived by investors as "buy and hold" assets. The Nifty Fifty eventually faltered due to overvaluation and small caps took the lead for a decade. The current fascination with the "Magnificent 7" may follow a similar trajectory, as history suggests such trends are transient, and small caps may rise to prominence once again.

Core Long Positions

Blackline Safety Corp (BLN)

Over the past year, we have built a position in our first Canadian listed company. Blackline Safety (OTCPK:BLKLF) (TSX:BLN) is a provider of gas detection and safety monitoring systems to the energy, industrial, transportation, and consumer packaged goods verticals.

Blackline is led by Founder/CEO Cody Slater, who entered the gas detection space in 1987 as an undergraduate at the University of Alberta when he invented the RigRat. The RigRat was the world’s first wireless area gas detector. Mr. Slater then founded BW Technologies to further develop and market gas detection systems. BW Technologies was responsible for the world’s first disposable portable gas detector and the first wearable multi-gas detector. BW also pioneered a fleet management system for automated detection report generation. BW Technologies was sold to First Technology in 2004 and subsequently acquired by Honeywell in 2006. The same year BW was acquired by First Technology, Mr. Slater founded Blackline Safety.

The company released several GPS-enabled asset tracking products over the next decade (think Apple Air Tag) before pivoting to gas detection in 2015 with the release of the G7 connected gas detector. The G7 added capabilities like two-way radio, fall detection, facility-wide alerting, 24/7 remote monitoring, and automated compliance reporting to an internet-connected gas detector.

Following the release of the G7, Blackline began taking share from competitors like Honeywell (HON), Industrial Scientific (owned by Fortive (FTV)), MSA (MSA), and Drager. Competing gas detectors are mostly unchanged from the 80s (market leader Honeywell still sells the original Rig Rat gas detector that Mr. Slater invented in 1987) and rely on alarms to notify workers of danger. These devices can fail if a worker is already incapacitated or working in loud/chaotic environments, with potentially fatal consequences. The G7/G6’s connectivity allows for falls or alarms to automatically trigger emergency response and facility evacuations, while also saving time and costs through automatic compliance and safety reporting. We believe that Blackline’s products are significantly safer than existing opportunities and that the company will continue to take share from legacy products.

Competitors have been slow to respond, with only MSA launching a competing product so far. MSA launched its first connected products late in 2023, some of which were pulled from the market after release due to quality control issues.

Today, Blackline sells hardware, consumables (gas detection sensors/cartridges), and bundles a service contract with each hardware sale with an average length of 3-5 years. Its net expansion rate is over 130% (on average, a customer spends >30% more on Blackline hardware/service year-over-year), but only a fraction of this increase is from price increases.

Sales have grown from less than $10 million in 2018 to over $50 million in 2023 (>40% CAGR).

We believe that Blackline offers 100% upside over the next 3 years through a combination of sustained revenue growth and margin expansion as revenue scales over a largely fixed cost base. As margins inflect, we expect the company’s multiple expand as well, but this would be a bonus (leading IoT companies listed in the U.S. have sales multiples north of 10x sales, which compares to Blackline at ~2x).

In Full Disclosure

In the next three months, our Portfolio Manager will redeem approximately $100,000 of his personal investment in our two funds in order to pay taxes and provide personal liquidity. We will waive normal redemption requirements for other investors seeking to do the same.

Charles P. Murphy, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Liberty Park Fund, LP & Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP

Kurt A. Probe, CFA, Co-Portfolio Manager, Liberty Park Fund, LP & Liberty Park Select Opportunities, LP