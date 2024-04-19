ClaudineVM

Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) outperformed the S&P500 by almost 5% since the beginning of 2023, but has lagged the index since early 2024 and since I last offered coverage on the company back in November 2023. You can find my last article on the company here.

As I've said before when I covered Covestro, this is a good company - but is a cyclical business with exposure to various industries, though still manages good margins and profitability.

My position in Covestro, albeit a small one, is doing quite well at this time. I would not have believed the company offered outperformance in 2023 as the company did, and going forward, I don't expect a massive spike in this company either. That "spike" has already happened, in the shape of a 40% outperformance since about two articles ago.

Many of the European companies I cover could be characterized as more cyclical and difficult investments, especially because sometimes they come at a substandard amount of yield. And if you follow my work, you know that I always want value for my money - and that includes a dividend if I am taking the risk and "lend" the company my money by investing in their common share.

Nonetheless, 3Q22 went well - so let's look at what the future spells for this company.

Covestro - Looking at 2024E

First of all, if this is your first time looking at Covestro, and you need a quick run-down just what exactly Covestro is, then I can tell you that Covestro is the former material science division of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY). It's not any sort of new company nor a group without experience - it has roots going back over 60-80 years, depending on what you look at, and while it has issues related to some of its legacy, it's a very attractive business.

So you're investing in a time-tested company with very knowledgeable management.

But it's a cyclical business - any basic materials business with exposure to PU/foams, TPU and pellets, as well as additives, is going to be cyclical. Its end markets are some of the most volatile out there, and include the automotive end markets, construction/infrastructure, albeit some less cyclical ones like cosmetics, healthcare, furniture, and leisure.

Financial highlights for the 2023A period were actually rather solid. The company managed sales of over €14.3B, with an FOCF of over €200M and an EBITDA of over a billion Euros. Also, the company ended its funded share buybacks with €200M during the year and during 2022.

There are also some, shall we say "softer" targets and upsides, with a significant reduction in GHG emissions, more renewable energy, good digitization, and higher circularity in the company's business model?

Covestro has a 2050E net-zero target.

Covestro iR (Covestro iR)

Overall, many of the company's reported KPIs don't tell me that much. While it's natural for the company to "continue investing in R&D", or to "Focus on its customers" or do "green logistics initiatives", what I want to know is how Covestro is going to make sure that the amount of money in my account that I've invested by the beginning of the year is more at the time of the closing of the year.

Covestro IR (Covestro IR)

However, there's some underlying logic for this focus. The company's end markets are showing significant weakness, and even at current estimates, the company is very doubtful to generate any sort of impressive earnings for this coming fiscal of 2024. For 2023, the adjusted EPS was negative, and though it's likely to be positive this year, we're likely to be some years before it goes up to anything close to €4/share again. This also means that the current multiple in terms of P/E is actually currently negative (Source: FactSet).

This is due to ongoing weak global demand. Volumes during the full year were weak. Construction weakness, decline in electronics and other segments - really only automotive saw any positive trend. Construction and infrastructure were the strong declining segments in NA, APAC, and EMLA segments, and saw volumes in every single sector decline by single or double digits for the year.

Covestro IR (Covestro IR)

This was not just a result of poor sales in terms of volumes - though the company did sell less product than it did previously. The company also did not receive as much money for its product. Price/mix was also down, and actually more than volume. So not only is Covestro selling less, it also can't maintain pricing levels - and then there's negative FX on top of that.

Covestro is fighting on all fronts to keep the decline to as little impact as possible, and there are some measures for that. The raw material situation is solved. The company can now buy as much input as it needs at good prices, so input pricing improvements provided some cushioning here, but this did still not completely take care of the margin problem. The company is also cutting fixed costs and reducing operational costs.

Really, the main problem here is seasonality. The company is seeing the tail end of a downcycle which is expected to slowly turn around towards the end of this year. If anything can be said, it's that Covestro is actually managing the downcycle in margins and in sales surprisingly well given what other companies are managing, or not managing to do here.

Covestro IR (Covestro IR)

Covestro is only two segments - the Solutions & Specialities and the performance materials segment. Both segments were down, but Performance materials were down far more - both due to technical limitations as well as weak demand, resulting in a negative pricing delta for the company despite significant improvement in input pricing and improved energy prices. The segment was EBITDA-positive but saw an almost 40% decline in that EBITDA.

Also, the current expectation is for all of 1H24 to deliver substantially low margins - any sort of improvement in this segment is likely to come not at the front end of 2024, but the tail end - and then, to use the company's own wording, as "some margin recovery" - not a whole lot.

This doesn't mean Covestro is a bad business here, though. The company has almost a leading cost position here (Source: Covestro IR), and has good asset utilization. What we see here is an end-market problem, and that will change. This segment is the company segment that produces MDI, TDI, Polyols, PC resins, and other basic chemicals. It's a strong segment, but it requires at least a "baseline" sort of positive market.

Meanwhile, the near term for Solutions & Specialities is expected to improve.

The company sees sales declines here - but far less than the rest of the company, only at 6%, with EBITDA actually nearly flat due to input cost increases, and margin up 160bps. For 2024, the company expects significantly improved EBITDA, with further margin expansion.

The company expects to do well here on the basis of good products and at the same time managing complexity - but Covestro is not a market leader in Coatings/Adhesives, PC compounds, films, elastomers or Thermoplastic PU's, which is what this segment focuses on.

In so summarizing, I would say that the company's negative results are a product mainly of a poor environment, not poor management. The company's net debt is at a manageable level of below 3x. The company has Baa2 and no financial covenants whatsoever. However, the outlook for the macro still remains cloudy, and as such I remain careful.

Covestro IR (Covestro IR)

So this being said, I would go forward with the following outlook in terms of valuation.

Covestro - Valuation is attractive here

Covestro remains a very cyclical sort of play and one I would characterize as a "speculative" sort of investment given the company and the end market cyclicalities at play here.

But that does not mean that this investment does not have an upside - even if it's no longer available at a sub-€35/share native share price, which is where I bought my shares in the company.

The trick here becomes accurate forecasting, which with a company with 0% earnings forecast accuracy both for a 1-year and 2-year basis can be argued to be almost impossible (Source: FactSet). The fact is that the company either misses or beats analyst forecasts - about half the time each (Source: FactSet).

The company may be estimated currently to grow its adjusted earnings by 130% on average each year until 2026E, but this is from a negative level, which takes away some of the excitement. Even if the company was to hit €4/share by 2026E, at 11-12x P/E this warrants a €44-€45 share price, which is a 5-6% downside from the current share price of over €50/share.

I would characterize this company as going "too high too soon", in most respects. And while I still characterize this company as a "BUY", I'm going to discount it further here and cut my share price target by about 10% to reflect the risk-free rate improvements we have here. It's now €60/share for the company, which is an upside, but a small one. And looking at what else is available, I would actually be careful investing here.

In regard to my target, I remind you that the mean price target for Covestro back last fall was €40/share, with a low of €27/share. I started out at €70/share, and have actually cut it instead as opposed to raising it, as many analysts have been doing. The current S&P Global targets come in at a low of €40 - a low of €40, and going up to a high of €63/share. The current mean is close to €54/share, which is similar to my last article.

I beat my own drum when it's justified, and do believe that these trends at least in part justify me showing you that these analysts have difficulties being longer term.

Last fall, when the company was cheap, only 4 out of 19 analysts were at "BUY". Most at "HOLD" or "SELL". Now we're 8 at "BUY" or equivalent, with only 6 at a "HOLD" rating - none at "SELL" (Source: S&P Global/TIKR).

So things have changed - but I no longer believe the upside to be as significant. This is a speculative play for those interested in a solid basic materials company with an IG rating - but because other companies on the market currently offer better alternatives, I would not necessarily consider this one as solid a play as some of these others.

I am adjusting my conservative PT for the company, and give you the following thesis update for Covestro.

Thesis

Covestro is a cyclical but qualitative chemicals company in key industries - and it's being incredibly undervalued at today's prices. Despite recovering over 30% since the relative lows we've seen, Covestro remains undervalued to peers, and as I see it, to its forecasts - but is still at a higher risk than some more conservative investments. Investors should weigh their options and risk tolerance for this, as for any investment.

Because of this, I give the company a PT of €60/share at this time - changed for the first time in 10 months, since my first article on Covestro - and go for a "BUY" here. I retain this rating for my first article in 2024 and reiterate this here.

While this investment requires significant degrees of patience and tolerance, I still believe outperformance to be possible on the part of the company.

However, please observe that this should be considered a "speculative" investment at this time.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria except it being cheap, making it relatively clear why I still view it as a "BUY" here.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

