Realty Income: One Of My Favorite Holdings Is Now A Bargain Buy

Apr. 19, 2024 7:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O) Stock4 Comments
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Realty Income's weighting in my portfolio is the biggest for a REIT and the 12th-biggest overall.
  • The equity REIT set a record for total property investment volume in 2023 and has ample room to keep growing via a ~$14 trillion addressable market.
  • Earlier this year, Realty Income leveraged its A-rated balance sheet to complete $1.25 billion of debt issuances at highly attractive rates.
  • Relative to fair value, the triple net lease REIT's shares could be discounted by more than 30%.
  • Realty Income could be positioned to conservatively deliver 45% cumulative total returns through 2026.

Woman customer with mobile phone buying groceries in store

A woman shops at a grocery store.

Portra

As a dividend growth investor, it's my goal to build a portfolio centered around reliably growing passive income. The idea is that one day, my portfolio will generate enough dividend income to cover my living

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

