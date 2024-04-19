PIMCO CEF Update: PDX Allocation Starts To Move

Safia Fatimi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In this article, we provide an update on the PIMCO CEF (closed-end fund) suite. Specifically, we discuss the changes in leverage and distribution coverage. We also discuss the sector allocation of the taxable funds and, in particular, of the Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) in light of its slow-motion transformation.

Distribution Coverage Update

Taxable and Muni PIMCO CEF coverage continued to diverge. Average taxable coverage is back to the lows we saw in the middle of last year.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Only two taxable funds increased coverage levels - PCM and PDO.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Taxable UNII levels continued to fall.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Municipal CEF UNII levels jumped higher at the start of the year but have since then resumed their descent, despite an improvement in coverage.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Overall, the coverage situation is not great; however, this is probably as bad as it's going to get. Short-term rates are very likely to fall this year, while leverage is unlikely to drop even more. The CEFs with a heavy reliance on auction-rate preferreds with very high interest rates have been buying them back. That said, any recovery in coverage is unlikely to be swift.

Leverage Update

Borrowing and leverage changes were minimal across both taxable and municipal suites. Overall, borrowings remain at the lowest level in more than a year.

The two key leverage-related themes are the divergence of leverage across the taxable suite, as well as the very low level of leverage across a number of funds. The three highest-leverage funds have more than double the leverage level of the three lowest-leverage funds - an odd situation given how closely the funds' allocations really are.

Systematic Income

For example, the leverage of PCN has fallen sharply from Q3 last year and is bobbing around its low.

Systematic Income

PIMCO taxable CEF leverage levels have tended to reflect the attractiveness of the broader credit market. At the moment, credit valuations are rich and PIMCO have highlighted a lack of many compelling opportunities in credit. If spreads were to widen back out, we would expect leverage levels to move back higher as they did in September / October of last year.

Market Themes

In this section, we take a look at the sector allocation of both the taxable suite as well as PDX - a fund that is of particular interest given its transformation into more of a credit-focused fund.

Overall, the taxable funds remain overweight mortgage (both Agency and non-Agency) as well as High-Yield credit. The average sector allocation has not changed much since October of last year. There was a marginal increase in Emerging Market and Investment-Grade exposure at the expense of Non-USD developed credit. Mortgage exposure was fairly flat.

Systematic Income

PDX, on the other hand, has seen a change in the allocation. Recall that the fund announced its mandate change from an energy-focused fund to primarily a multi-sector credit income fund.

As we discussed earlier, the fund's transformation has been painfully slow, however. This is for two main reasons. One, the fund's mandate switch does not actually require it to make any changes in its allocation profile. Specifically, the fund's previous mandate was to "invest at least 80% of its net assets in investments linked to the energy sector" to the new mandate to "invest at least 25% of its total assets in the energy industry". Both of these mandates fit a fund with a majority of allocation to the energy sector. PDX did not explicitly put a cap allocation on its energy assets or a floor allocation on its credit assets in its new mandate. This means it can take its time.

And two, the fund has a large allocation to Venture Global private equity holding at about a fifth of its NAV from the latest information available. This makes it difficult for the fund to rotate into income-producing assets and increases idiosyncratic risk exposure.

That said, there has been some progress made. The overall equity allocation has fallen from 70% to 60%, nearly all of which moved into High-Yield credit. Exposure to commodities has fallen to nearly zero.

Systematic Income

As expected, the drop in Equity allocation has come from the Pipeline and the Exploration / Production sector.

Systematic Income

Stance And Takeaways

This year, we have only held exposure to PDX across the PIMCO CEF range. Year-to-date, the fund has outperformed on a total NAV return basis, in large part due to strength in the Energy sector. However, it has not enjoyed the valuation boost of the other taxable funds. This is likely due to its modest yield. In our previous update, we discussed our expectation that the distribution will both increase and switch to a monthly profile, and this is indeed what has happened. However, there is much more room for the distribution to increase, and we expect this to happen once the fund starts to move towards an income profile in earnest. PDX trades at an 11% discount and a 4.8% current yield.

Systematic Income

The average valuation of the taxable suite is relatively rich relative to the post-COVID period. Over the longer-term perspective, however, it is relatively modest. That said, recall that the taxable suite had a significantly higher NAV distribution prior to COVID-19, which would normally push valuations higher. In this context, the PIMCO taxable suite is quite expensive at the moment.

Systematic Income

The taxable CEF valuations remain well above that of the rest of the CEF market.

Systematic Income

Apart from PDX, only one other CEF trades at a discount - the Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP).

Systematic Income

This chart shows how unusual its valuation discount to the broader PIMCO taxable CEF suite is. The fund spent 12 years trading at a huge valuation premium before its valuation normalized. Its valuation discount in the suite is unprecedented.

Systematic Income

The Muni CEFs are trading at hugely varying valuations. The discounts are related to the NAV current yields of the funds, something that has been a persistent, but erroneous theme.

Systematic Income

The wider discount funds are much more attractive for the simple reason that they are very similar to their PIMCO counterparts.

