MTStock Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Oil gives back gains after latest Mideast worries. (00:27) Netflix (NFLX) dips despite beating subscriber, financial forecasts with double-digit growth. (01:24) Apple (AAPL) ordered to pull Meta's WhatsApp, Threads from China App Store. (02:41)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

We’re closely following the situation in the Middle East.

US officials have confirmed to several news agencies that Israel has carried out a retaliatory strike against Iran.

Reports say the strike in Iran was launched by Israel, although (as of the time of this recording) there's no official word from Israel or Iran on the attack.

Iran last week launched a missile strike against Israel in retaliation to a suspected Israeli attack on Iran's embassy in Syria on April 1.

Of course, we’re focused on the impact this has on oil.

It appears that markets have gotten over any initial shock. WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) was up over 4% immediately following the reports but it has come off its highs, trading only 1% higher at $83 a barrel.

Brent crude climbed more than 3% topping $90 per barrel briefly. Brent is now $87 a barrel.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) rose and then pulled back in early after-hours trading following its first-quarter earnings report.

The company surpassed expectations on subscriber growth and beat financial forecasts, showing off double-digit gains, but said it would stop reporting subscriber numbers starting in the first quarter of 2025.

Global streaming paid net additions came to 9.33M, bringing the global paid membership total to 269.6M. That figure beat Bloomberg consensus for 4.84M in additions, and while it wasn't as much as the 13.12M added in the fourth quarter, the 16% year-over-year growth was faster in a traditionally slow quarter.

"In our early days, when we had little revenue or profit, membership growth was a strong indicator of our future potential. But now we’re generating very substantial profit and free cash flow," the company said.

Co-CEO Greg Peters said, historical "simple math" -- multiplying number of members times the monthly price -- is "increasingly less accurate at capturing the state of the business."

Netflix will instead look at more detail on its engagement reports, currently biannual.

Premarket Netflix -6.35%.

As the U.S. considers banning Chinese-owned TikTok, Beijing has ordered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to remove Meta's (NASDAQ:META) social media apps WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in the country.

Messaging apps Telegram and Signal were also removed from Apple's (AAPL) App Store. "The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on national security concerns," the iPhone maker said. "We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."

It also comes at a time when U.S. lawmakers are stepping up efforts to ban TikTok unless it is divested from its Chinese parent firm ByteDance (BDNCE), also on account of national security concerns.

Chinese users with iCloud accounts in other countries can still download the apps from Apple's (AAPL) App Stores there. Other Meta (META) apps Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are still available for download, as well as Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube. The social media app X is also still available.

Other articles to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Bitcoin halving on deck – here’s what to expect

Paramount jumps on report Sony in talks with Apollo over joint bid

Truist upgrades energy sector to overweight as technicals improve

On our catalyst watch for the day,

Procter & Gamble (PG) will hold its earnings conference call at 8:30am. The company reports earnings premarket. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Walmart (WMT) are the two stocks with the highest trading correlation to P&G on earnings day.

Wall Street on Thursday ended mixed, amid the resumption of a bond sell-off and continued uncertainty over the future of monetary policy.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) fell 0.52%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 0.22%, notching a five-day losing streak for the first time since late October last year. The Dow (DJI) added 0.07%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.5% at more than $83 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 5.3% at more than $64,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Paramount Global's (NASDAQ:PARA) stock surged 10% on reports that Sony Pictures Entertainment (SONY) has entered discussions to potentially acquire the renowned studio company.

On today’s economic calendar: