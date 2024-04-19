Mauricio Graiki/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In all honesty, given the current uncertainty surrounding Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), I believe the company is a hold. The last 12 months (LTM) for LEG has seen revenue and profitability drop a lot which has called into question its dividend. The company has seen soft consumer demand across the board which, I believe, is the result of a tough macroeconomic environment of high inflation and rates and is something I believe will continue to impact the company for the foreseeable future. Although a discount dividend model (DDM) of the company suggests there's upside potential, I believe it's a hold, and we should reassess it later in the year.

Introduction

As I push for financial freedom, I always remind myself of patience and the need to stay focused on choosing companies that I understand well. This way, I can achieve a market-beating performance for my portfolio in the long term. Moreover, for me, it's not just about investing in high-quality businesses but to be mindful of not paying too much for them which can pose a challenge at times.

In the interest of finding companies that I can understand well that may be trading at a discount, I have been filtering through stocks that have seen a pretty big decline in the last year or so. One company that I came across was Leggett & Platt. The company has seen about a 40% decline in the last 12 months and has made me wonder what is going on with the company and whether an opportunity may exist.

Company Profile

Leggett & Platt is an American manufacturer that produces a range of household and automotive components. The company has been around since 1883 and is a leading supplier of bedding, automotive, furniture, and flooring components such as adjustable beds, recliners, and mechanical cables which are available to consumers across the globe.

Despite its long history, and diversified product offerings, which are typically a way of reducing downside risk, LEG has had a very tough past 3 years. Since its all-time high of $57.53 in May 2021 the company has seen a more than 60% fall to its current price of $17.68 with very little relief for investors. I believe that weak consumer demand and increasing costs at a time when the company is going through structural changes have been the perfect storm to negatively impact LEG's operations.

Dividend Discussion

When I assess businesses like Leggett & Platt, I like to pay particular attention to their dividend. Like with many slow-growing, established businesses, their dividends typically provide a steady income for investors and are often one of the main reasons people buy them. Given my investing strategy, that is ideal for me as I'm a person who is trying to reach financial freedom through long-term dividend investing.

Leggett & Platt has an excellent dividend track record and has established itself as a Dividend King. The company's dividend king status comes thanks to its impressive history of 53 consecutive years of dividend raises. In the last 10 years, the company's dividend has continued to rise at a respectable rate and has a 10-year (CAGR) of approximately 4.5%, although I doubt this rate can be sustained. Today LEG's (LTM) dividend is $1.82 which, based on the current price of $17.68, equates to a very attractive dividend yield of 10.3% which is far more than the S&P500 average dividend yield of 1.35%.

Leggett & Platt's dividend per share growth (Division One Dividend)

Unfortunately, that's as far as the good news goes in terms of Leggett & Platt's dividend as it currently has a payout ratio of 175% which is a very unsustainable payout ratio in my opinion and raises red flags and makes me worry that the company's time as a dividend king is up. While I recognize that when looking at the dividend yield, LEG may appear attractive relative to its competitors and other dividend kings, I believe this is because there is a strong chance that the company will cut their dividend.

Financial Discussion

In my opinion, Leggett & Platt, have had somewhat of a mixed financial performance of the past decade. On the one hand, LEG has been able to grow its top line at a respectable rate, yet its profitability metrics are at levels lower than in 2014. Looking specifically at the revenue during this time, it rose from $3.78 billion in 2014 to $4.73 billion in the (LTM), a (CAGR) of 2.5%, although it should be noted that the (LTM) revenue is 8.2% lower than it was last year. Now looking at the bottom line, the earnings per share (EPS), an important profitability metric in my opinion, has declined considerably since 2014, going from $1.55 to -$1.00 today. During the last decade, the company's (EPS) reached a high of $2.94 but has since seen a dramatic fall. It appears to me that much of LEG's (EPS) decline in the last year has come as a result of an impairment charge of $444 million which management attributed to continued weak demand.

Leggett & Platt's EPS growth (Division One Dividend)

As for the balance sheet and the company's liquidity, it seems to me to be in a manageable position as Leggett & Platt has a net debt position of approximately $1.83 billion compared to $365.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and a free cash flow (FCF) of $383.4 million. To add to that, management has made reducing its debt and maintaining its credit rating a focus and in 2023 lowered debt by $107 million. LEG will also likely have to repay a further $300 million of their 10-year notes this year, but generally, I'm not overly concerned about where their current debt levels stand.

Turning to more recent events, the latest quarterly earnings highlighted the struggles that Leggett and Platt have been experiencing. For Q4 2023, management reported a 7% decline in sales compared to the previous year and a 50% decline in adjusted EPS compared to Q4 2022. The only good news from the headline numbers in my opinion was that cash from operations grew by $56 million in 2023 and that the company would continue its tradition of raising its cash dividend, albeit a very small raise, to $1.84.

While I like seeing companies raising their dividend, LEG's EPS guidance of $0.95 to $1.25 concerns me as it suggests that the company will have another year of unsustainable dividend payouts which may put the business in a worse financial position. That being said, I believe maintaining the dividend king status is a major factor in investor confidence in this stock and if they were to lose it, I anticipate the stock's price would fall further.

2024 Guidance of Leggett & Platt (Leggett & Platt)

High Interest Rates to Continue Struggles

Like management, I foresee continued weak demand within the residential sector as we continue to find ourselves in a tough economic situation. The last 2 years have been characterized by high inflation and interest rates that have softened consumer demand, particularly for goods like furniture and bedding, and I don't see this changing within the next year. Since LEG last reported earnings on 8 February, we have had two consumer price index reports, both of which came in above expectations and have led the markets and me to believe that we will be remaining at high interest rates longer than first expected. This is supported by Fed chairman Powell indicating that it will likely take longer than expected to achieve their goal of 2% inflation. As seen below, markets now believe that rate cuts won't come until September, compared to May or June just a few months prior.

CMG Fedwatch Tool Probabilities (CMG Group)

I believe that because of this uncertainty, and the pressure high interest rates put on consumer demand and the economy, Leggett & Platt will continue to struggle over the coming year and don't expect to see revenue and profitability grow much in the coming years. Of course, the above only looks at the U.S., which is only one of the markets LEG operates in, however, much of the world is in a similar, if not worse position, and therefore I believe the same scenario will be true globally. Looking further down the line though, once we return to more favorable economic conditions, I believe that Leggett & Platt can return to low to mid-single digit growth although, given what I discussed above, I see better buying opportunities for the business between now and then.

Valuation

As I discussed previously, I believe Leggett & Platt has a poor growth track record over recent years, and with the potential for continued macroeconomic headwinds, I expect these struggles to continue. Looking at the valuation of LEG, it currently has a valuation grade of A+, suggesting the company is currently undervalued, which is contradicted by Wall Street, which has assigned a hold rating.

For me to confirm whether Leggett & Platt is undervalued, I have used a (DDM), which determines the price of a stock by discounting estimated dividends to their present value. In this (DDM), I have got a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8.55%. I have also picked a growth rate of 1.1% which is in line with their recent dividend raise and is less than what the dividend has grown at in the past. Based on the (DDM), I have come up with an intrinsic value of $24.70 which is 28.42% above the current price, suggesting to me that there is some opportunity for investors right now. Despite this, I think the concerns around the business and the difficult operating environment give LEG a hold at the moment.

DDM Valuation (Division One Dividend)

Risks To Consider

In my opinion, while LEG faces some difficulties, the biggest risk is surrounding their dividend and their unsustainable payout ratio. Like 2023, 2024 is set to be another year when the dividend paid is greater than the earnings of the business and this is set to negatively impact the overall finances of the company. Recently, on March 25, the (CEO) of LEG announced that management was committed to maintaining the financial health of the business and was carefully evaluating their capital allocation, including their dividend. To me, this sounds like a dividend cut is a possibility, in which case the company would lose its dividend king status and the stock would plummet in my opinion.

Takeaway

My takeaways from looking into Leggett & Platt is that the company has experienced a difficult last 12 months which has led to concerns around the company's dividend. In my opinion, the company can expect further struggles over the next year as I expect the macroeconomic environment to remain tough and consumer demand to be soft as a result. Despite, the fact that the company appears undervalued based on my (DDM) and that the outlook beyond 2024 could be brighter, I think the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the business make it a hold and something to reconsider later down the line.