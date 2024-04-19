Where Will The S&P 500 Bottom?

trait2lumiere

The S&P 500 has now declined five days in a row to test the 5,000 level in this ongoing market pullback, but I don't see it coming to an end until we reverse the process of opening higher and closing near the lows for the day. Throwing more fuel on the fire yesterday was New York Fed President John Williams, who has been reliably hawkish for as long as I can remember, exclaiming that a rate hike is not his expectation, but possible if warranted. I suppose that the rate of inflation could soar back to 9% as well, but that is equally unlikely. Regardless, this comment was music to bearish ears. Still, I think this is nothing more than a healthy pullback in a market that had an epic five-month run and that we are closing in on a level when the market will soon bottom out.

Finviz

One of my favorite short-term technical indicators is the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day moving average. This percentage for the S&P 500 typically oscillates over time in a range of 25-90%, whereby levels below 25% present oversold conditions, and those above 90% have nowhere to go but down. Just because the percentage falls, as it did to start the year from 91.6%, it does not mean that the index will lose value. That depends on the weightings of those names in the index that are falling below their short-term moving averages. On occasion, we see a collapse in this percentage to single digits, which is an extremely washed-out condition and presents a rare buying opportunity. That occurred last October at 8.6%.

StockCharts

This week, we fell below 30% for the first time since last October. I am not sure I would call this a washed-out condition, but we are getting close to where the percentage bottoms under more typical circumstances. I think we are getting close. Bespoke goes a step further to break down this percentage for each sector of the S&P 500, providing some perspective on where opportunities lie.

Bespoke

The real estate sector is the most oversold because it is the most rate-sensitive, and higher rates are what is provoking this pullback. The technology and financial sectors are also rate-sensitive. It is surprising that the utility sector has held up as well as it has, given its rate sensitivity. The energy, materials, and industrial sectors are holding up the best because it is resilient economic growth that is leading the consensus to believe that interest rates will remain higher for longer. This is a confusing mix of leaders and laggards, which doesn't surprise me in the context of a soft landing. As I've been preaching for a very long time, we will continue to see a mixed bag of strength and weakness as the rate of economic growth slows.

Where will the S&P 500 bottom in this pause to refresh? My best guess is the 100-day moving average at approximately 4,930, which would be more than a 6% pullback from the all-time high. That could happen today. If we were to break that level, then the 150-day moving average would come into play at approximately 4,700, which would complete a full 10% correction. I see that as less likely. The first sign of a turn will likely come in the form of a sharply lower open, followed by a close near the highs for the day. That will suggest that the smart money is going back to work.