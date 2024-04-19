Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
agilon health: Still Not Healthy Enough To Warrant Upside

Summary

  • agilon health, inc. is an interesting firm focused on bringing customers value-based care through a global capitation system.
  • The company partners with physicians and insurance companies to create risk-bearing entities that shift the financial risk from insurers and physicians onto it.
  • The value-based care model that agilon health employs has the potential to reduce overall healthcare costs and improve health outcomes for patients.
  • The firm is also growing nicely and shares have plummeted, but this doesn't make it an ideal prospect.
  • AGL shares have a long way to go before being truly investible.
The past year has not been particularly pleasant for shareholders of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL). Over this window of time, shares are down around 81%. This is despite rapid growth that the company has achieved from both a revenue

