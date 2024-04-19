RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) recently offered double-digit revenue guidance for 2023 and noted a 19% contracted backlog increase y/y. Considering that the company operates in a sector that could grow at close to 15% in the coming years, RDW appears to be an attractive business model. If recent inorganic growth continues, and new contracts are signed, I would be expecting net income growth and FCF growth. Even considering risks from lower backlog growth and net sales growth than expected, I think that RDW does trade undervalued.

Redwire Corporation

With a young corporate history that began in 2020 and a series of acquisitions to form an integrated business suite that included the purchase of several technology businesses, Redwire Corporation is a technology-oriented development company toward the air and space field.

The list of offerings includes self-manufactured products such as flight sensors and energy generation solutions, radio frequency systems as well as platforms and structures for takeoffs and landings among others. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 700 employees based in the U.S. and Europe.

Presentation To Investors

In my view, as usually happens among the companies that develop specific advanced products for very specific niches, the concentration of their clients is given under contracts with The United States federal agencies, mainly defense and military agencies. Despite this, the company does not limit its trade to these agencies. It also maintains a smaller output of its products to commercial clients and the civil community, made up mostly of scientists interested in space expansion.

Despite the variety of its products, all the offerings, marketing, manufacturing, and services provided by the company are grouped into a single operating segment called space structures. To give a framework of the types of products that the company offers, we can name the sensors necessary for the circulation and operation of satellites as well as radio frequency systems for ships and space platforms, among others.

In addition to this, landing and takeoff structures, payload systems, and energy solutions based on the processing of solar technology are some of Redwire's products and developments, to which we must add, for example, microgravity systems that the company offers for scientific development, providing conditions that do not exist on earth and are useful for research in this sense.

I believe that with the advancement of telecommunications technologies, the presence of satellites in space, both from public and private activity, has grown significantly, and it is expected that this trend will continue based on the use of these means by increasingly massive numbers of people.

On the other hand, military and government interest in space exploration remains active, although the company's offer, in this case, is limited and certainly customized since it has no outlet for commercial markets with these products.

Redwire maintains hybrid logic in the establishment of its business, with regard to development for private and commercial purposes for the installation of satellites or telecommunications projects as well as space research purposes in the scientific field and military.

By the end of 2023, the company had 12 development points in the United States in addition to 2 in Europe, mainly in Belgium, where search and research activities were concentrated. All these facilities are assigned to the company under long-term rental contracts.

With that being said about the business model, I believe that the recent outlook and expectations of other market participants seem quite attractive. In the last quarterly report, the company reported 2024 revenue growth of close to $300 million, with 23% net sales growth expectations.

Presentation To Investors

Seeking Alpha analysts out there are expecting 2025 net sales growth close to 14%. 2025 net sales are expected to be around $345 million. Under my base case scenario, I also incorporated net income growth coming in the next decade.

Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, Redwire Corporation reports cash of $30 million, contract assets of about $36 million, and accounts receivable of $32 million. With these assets and total current assets, I believe that there seems to exist liquidity to finance further operations and investments.

10-K

The current ratio is lower than 1x, which is not ideal, however, most liabilities are represented by deferred revenue. It means that clients are ready to pay and wait for the services offered by Redwire. With this in mind, I am really not afraid of the total amount of liquidity.

Long-term debt stands at close to $86 million, with warrant liabilities and finance lease liabilities. I do not think that liabilities and financial debt appear to be a problem given the backlog accumulated. The asset/liability ratio is also larger than 1x. Hence, I believe that the balance sheet appears quite solid.

10-K

Assumption 1: Redwire May Benefit From The Demand Of New Space Infrastructure Technologies

The company's strategy is mainly subject to the expansion of space markets, whether for commercial or military purposes. In this sense, much of its growth goes hand in hand with the demand of the United States military and public defense industry, since they are the company's main clients. During recent years, demand has grown significantly, and the company maintained active product circulation as well as agreements for joint developments with both these agencies and other private companies. In this regard, the following text is from the last annual report.

We supply a wide variety of technologies included in our core space infrastructure offerings supporting the U.S. and allied countries' national security objectives in space. As space becomes an increasingly contested domain and near peer threats continue to emerge, the U.S. and other nations have articulated a need for significant investment in both improving the resiliency of existing space assets and the deployment of new, next-generation capabilities. Source: 10-K

In my view, it is worth saying at this point that Redwire's business involves enormous operating costs, which are reflected in general expenses that reduce annual operating margins. The company's strategy involves the long-term projection of obtaining the technologies and development structures to meet the demand when these markets will grow in their capitalization in the future. As a result, I believe that the company's net income growth will most likely trend higher in the coming years. Other analysts out there are expecting positive FCF from 2024 and 2025.

Assumption 2: Satellite Market Growth Will Most Likely Have A Beneficial Impact On Future Net Income Growth

I saw impressive expectations from a recent presentation from Redwire Corporation, including growth in lunar infrastructure and the proliferation of satellites. The company also mentioned massive organizations that may be involved in these markets, including NASA or the U.S. Government.

Presentation To Investors

According to market experts, the satellite market could grow at close to 8.1% CAGR. However, other market experts like Spherical Insights noted market growth of close to 15.9%. I took into account these expectations in my DCF models, so I invite investors to have a look at these forecasts.

Satellite Market is Expected to Globally Reach $615.7 Billion by 2032 at 8.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research. Source: Allied Market Research According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Small Satellite Market Size is To Grow from USD $3 Billion in 2022 to USD $13.2 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.9% during the forecast period. Source: Spherical insights

Assumption 3: Recent Backlog Growth Will Most Likely Bring Future Net Income Growth

In the quarterly report, the company noted a 19% contracted backlog increase, Q4 2023 contract awards of $178 million, and a pipeline of $4.8 billion. With these figures, I believe that we could expect net sales growth in the coming years.

Presentation To Investors

I also believe that the accumulated backlog could bring new investors in the coming years. As a result, I believe that both the cost of debt and the cost of equity could be lowered. Under my best-case scenario, I used a WACC of close to 9%.

Assumption 4: More Acquisitions Could Accelerate Net Income Growth And FCF Growth

Given the recent acquisition of targets in the aerospace industry and related industries, I believe that expecting significant inorganic growth makes sense here. The acquisitions made in 2020, 2021, and 2022 are shown in the following lines.

In 2020, Redwire acquired Redwire Space Components, LLC (f/k/a Adcole Space, LLC), Redwire Space Sensors, Inc. (f/k/a Deep Space Systems, Inc.), In Space Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries. In 2021, Redwire acquired Oakman Aerospace, LLC, Redwire Space Enterprises, Inc. (f/k/a Deployable Space Systems, Inc.), and Redwire Space Technologies, Inc. (f/k/a Techshot, Inc.). In 2022, acquired Redwire Space NV (f/k/a QinetiQ Space NV). Source: 10-K

I do believe that the current state of the balance sheet, with cash in hand, and a stable asset/liability ratio may position the company to acquire new targets. The fact that employees inside the organization know well what a new M&A may also help.

DCF Under My Best-Case Scenario With Correct Assumptions

Under this scenario, I assumed positive net income growth from 2024 to 2034, with average depreciation and amortization expense growth of close to -5% and average negative equity-based compensation expense of about -9%. I took into account previous cash flow statements, and my own assumptions.

Seeking Alpha

Besides, with an average non-cash interest expense of about -9% from 2024 to 2034, I also assumed constant changes in decrease in accounts receivable, constant decrease in contract assets, and positive increases in inventory.

Also taking into account the average decrease in prepaid insurance of about 33%, I included constant decrease in prepaid expenses and constant increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses. Finally, I obtained that net cash provided by operating activities would grow close to 26% from 2024 to 2034 along with positive FCF growth.

More in particular, my figures for 2034 included net income of $25 million, CFO of about $136 million, and 2034 FCF of about $126 million.

My Expectations

Now, including EV/FCF of about 11x and a WACC of 9%, the implied enterprise value would stand at close to $1 billion.

Seeking Alpha

The implied fair price would be close to $14.4 per share, and the implied equity assuming net debt close to $62 million would be $943 million.

My Expectations

DCF Under My Worst-Case Scenario With Failed Assumptions

My numbers under my worst-case scenario are a bit worse than those in the best-case scenario. I assumed lower average net income growth from 2024 to 2034, close to 28%. I also assumed an average decrease in accounts receivable of close to -6%, a decrease in contract assets of about -6%, an average decrease in inventory close to -5%, and average decreases in prepaid insurance of about -9%.

Besides, from 2024 to 2034, with average deferred revenue decreases of -9%, net cash provided by operating activities would decrease, on average, close to -5%. My numbers included 2034 net income of $19 million, with 2034 FCF of $8 million and 2034 FCF growth of about -4%. I believe that my figures are quite conservative.

My Expectations

Finally, with EV/FCF of 10x and a WACC of 15%, the implied enterprise value would be $144 million. The implied equity valuation would be close to $83 million, and the implied price would stand at $1.3 per share.

In sum, under this case scenario, shareholders would lose money. However, considering the upside potential reported in the best-case scenario, I believe that there is more upside potential than downside risk.

My Expectations

Competitors

Moog Inc. (MOG.A), Space Micro Inc., and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) are Redwire's three main competitors in the domestic market, joined by Northrup Grumman as one of the best-positioned companies locally and internationally.

Let us remember that since its main client is the United States agencies, competition decreases in this sense, mainly due to obtaining new tenders upon the expiration of these contracts.

In my view, it is worth noting that the company's competitive environment changed greatly after the 2022 merger, reaching larger market capitalizations, consequently increasing presence as compared to the main companies in the sector.

Risks

The concentration of its clients is undoubtedly a risk, not because of the possible decrease in activity since the investment of federal agencies and development in this sense have never ceased at a historical level, but because of the future shot in the renewal of contracts and the appearance of competitors with lower price offers in the future.

To this, we must add the company's history of losses, the aggressive acquisition strategy, the regulatory frameworks, and the development of the industry in general to which Redwire aspires in its growth.

There is also a relevant risk related to the fact that Redwire executed a reverse recapitalization. It means that Redwire did not execute a conventional IPO, which sometimes requires more extensive regulatory processes. I believe that certain investors may not appreciate it, which may lower the demand for the stock.

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse recapitalization in which GPAC is treated as the acquired company. A reverse recapitalization does not result in a new basis of accounting, and the consolidated financial statements of the combined entity represent the continuation of the consolidated financial statements of the Company in many respects. Source: 10-K

Conclusion

Redwire Corporation recently reported double-digit backlog growth and 23% revenue growth guidance. In addition, several analysts expect positive FCF in 2025. Furthermore, given the business growth expectations with respect to the satellite industry and potential inorganic growth, I think that Redwire could bring net income growth in the coming years. There are clear risks from future failed contracts, lower backlog growth than expected, or M&A. With that, I believe that the company is currently trading a bit undervalued.