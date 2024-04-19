Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Markets Report Weekly Outflow Of $118.5 Billion, Third Largest On Record

Apr. 19, 2024 8:50 AM ETGBTC, ARKB, IVV, SOXL, SPY, IWM, AGG, IEF, LQD
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
393 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended April 17, 2024, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the fourth week in five, removing an astonishing $143.5 billion.
  • Alternative investments (+$117 million) was the only group to attract inflows since last Thursday.
  • After reporting their second-largest weekly outflow of year, money market funds suffered their third-largest weekly outflow on record.

Cash flowing through office doorway

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Jack Fischer

During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended April 17, 2024, investors were overall net redeemers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the fourth week in five, removing an astonishing $143.5

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
393 Followers
Jack Fischer joined the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is responsible for fund market analysis and research, covering both U.S. and Canada. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBTC--
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) ETF
ARKB--
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
SOXL--
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News