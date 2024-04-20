Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Daqo New Energy Remains Too Cheap To Ignore - Bullish Support Is Here

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.27K Followers

Summary

  • We are upgrading DQ to a Buy, despite the declining spot prices, the growing pessimism surrounding Chinese-based ADS, and the (potential) intensified solar tariffs on foreign made solar panels.
  • The stock is still trading way below its book value per share, thanks to the robust balance sheet and the management's consistent share repurchases thus far.
  • DQ remains well capitalized to weather the intermediate-term uncertainties, as the polysilicon prices near cash costs and the global capacity expands over the next few years.
  • Combined with the bullish support observed at the $17s and the long-term electrification story, DQ continues to offer a compelling investment thesis for value-oriented investors.
  • Interested readers may also keep a look out for a potential dividend announcement in the upcoming earnings call.

Field Of Solar Panels In A Rural Setting

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered Daqo New Energy (NYSE:NYSE:DQ) in December 2023, discussing why we maintained our Hold rating on the stock, with China's accelerating solar panel installation likely to be negated by the stalling demand in

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.27K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News