The following slide deck was published by La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in conjunction with this event.
Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team
Recommended For You
About LFDJF Stock
Compare to Peers