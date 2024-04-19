Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (YS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.78K Followers

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alyssa Li - Director, Investor Relations
David Shao - President & Chief Executive Officer
Zenaida Mojares - Chief Medical Officer
Brenda Wu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hunter Diamond - Diamond Equity Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to YS Biopharma's Earnings Call for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2024. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this event is being recorded.

Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Alyssa Li, the company's Investor Relations, Director. Please go ahead, madam.

Alyssa Li

Thank you very much. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Welcome to YS Biopharma's first nine months of fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Today, you will hear from our President and CEO, Dr. David Shao, who will provide an overview of our operations during the past quarter. Our CMO, Dr. Zenaida Mojares, will then share more details on our product pipeline. Our CFO, Ms. Brenda Wu, will then provide a closer look into our financials. After the management team has given their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

You can refer to our first nine months of fiscal year 2024 financial results on our IR website at investor.ysbiopharm.com. You can also access a replay of this call on our IR website, when it becomes available a few hours after its conclusion.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call as we will be making forward-looking statements. Please also note that all numbers stated in the following prepared remarks by management are in RMB

Recommended For You

About YS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YS

Trending Analysis

Trending News