Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MEG Energy: Impacts Of The New Royalty Regime - Trans Mountain Expansion, Increased Payouts

Apr. 19, 2024 10:19 AM ETMEG Energy Corp. (MEG:CA) Stock, MEGEF Stock
Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
283 Followers

Summary

  • MEG Energy is expected to benefit from narrowing heavy oil differential caused by the coming TMX pipeline.
  • By the end of the third quarter, the company should switch to a 100% payout via buybacks and potentially initiate a small dividend.
  • The stock valuation is dragged down by higher royalty payments going forward.
  • Most of the catalysts seem to be priced in, but I believe that there is a further ~20% upside in the share price to reach a fair value.
  • Recently, we saw insiders selling the stock, which made me rate the stock as a HOLD with a price target of C$39 per share.

Oil Sand

AdShooter

Investment Thesis

With a narrow focus on heavy oil from oil sands, MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG:CA)(OTCPK:MEGEF) presents the purest play on the expected lower WTI/WCS differential caused by the Trans Mountain expansion (TMX). The company is

This article was written by

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
283 Followers
I am a former engineer who switched career in 2018 to fully focus on capital management in public and private markets.While I enjoy investigating obscure Deep Value plays, my primary focus lies in Oil, Gas, and Uranium Investing.I joined SeekingAlpha to share my investigative results with the public and to help fellow investors make informed decisions when investing in obscure value or energy stocks.Don't forget to subscribe, so you don't miss any multibagger opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MEG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MEGEF
--
MEG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News