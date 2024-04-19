Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Sales Clobbered By Mortgage Rates. New Listings And Active Listings Surge. Most Price Reductions For Any March In Years

Apr. 19, 2024 10:45 AM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, REZ, REM, RWR, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose to 324,000 homes in March, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
  • The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell by 4.3% in March from February, to an annual rate of 4.19 million sales.
  • Active listings rose to the highest level since before the pandemic, to 695,000 active listings in March, according to data from Realtor.com.

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.

Feverpitched

Price reductions of existing homes jump to 31.7% of active listings, highest since 2017.

Sales of existing homes always jump from February to March. And closed sales rose this March as well but not nearly as much as they

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.51K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICF--
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
USRT--
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF
FRI--
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF
IYR--
iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News