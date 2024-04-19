zhengzaishuru

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has seen its stock go down recently amidst Kimmeridge Energy Management's withdrawal of its merger proposal and continued weakness in natural gas prices (NG1:COM). SilverBow revised its 2024 development plans in February to cut back on its dry gas development budget.

Due to improved oil prices and SilverBow's large amount of natural gas hedges, I now expect it to generate $176 million in 2024 free cash flow, which is above its estimates from February. The drawback of stronger oil prices (CL1:COM) is that SilverBow may end up paying the maximum $50 million contingent payment for its Chesapeake acquisition.

I now estimate SilverBow's value at $38 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas. This is down slightly from my October 2023 estimate, with SilverBow's potential contingent payment contributing to that reduction in its value. Due to SilverBow's significant (near 60%) amount of oil hedges, a situation with $81 WTI oil in 2024 actually results in slightly lower free cash flow (net of contingent payments) than with just under $75 WTI oil in 2024.

Notes On The Kimmeridge Proposal

Kimmeridge recently withdrew its proposal for a combination of Kimmeridge Texas Gas ("KTG") and SilverBow. This proposal would have seen Kimmeridge contribute $500 million in cash ($177 million in cash net of KTG's credit facility debt) and KTG's assets in exchange for 47.1 million SilverBow common shares. Legacy SilverBow shareholders would retain 36% of the equity. Since Kimmeridge already owned 12.9% of SilverBow's shares, this proposal would have given them 69% ownership.

Effect Of Kimmeridge's Proposal On SilverBow's Balance Sheet (kimmeridge.com/sbow (Initial Presentation))

Source for Kimmeridge Documents.

Kimmeridge mentioned that SilverBow rejected the proposal and has not engaged with Kimmeridge in serious discussions. Kimmeridge believes that SilverBow will not entertain proposals in which it gives up a majority of its equity. Kimmeridge is continuing to advocate for changes to SilverBow's Board of Directors.

SilverBow has defended its business strategy and results, as well as questioned Kimmeridge's nominees.

I believe Kimmeridge's proposed merger would have reduced SilverBow's risk through the contribution of assets and cash injection, resulting in significant deleveraging. The proposed deal price appeared to be generally fair, although not a bargain that SilverBow would have a hard time turning down. KTG's proved reserves are also 90% natural gas, so there is a question about strategic fit given SilverBow's more recent liquids-heavy acquisitions (with the Chesapeake acquisition being around 60% liquids).

Outlook For 2024

SilverBow is expecting approximately 89,350 BOEPD in 2024 production now. This includes a production mix of 28% oil, 18% NGLs and 54% natural gas. SilverBow's 2024 production (at guidance midpoint) would be low-to-mid single digits below its Q4 2023 production, if its Chesapeake acquisition had closed at the beginning of October.

Current strip for 2024 is now around $81 WTI oil and $2.35 Henry Hub gas. SilverBow is projected to generate $1.075 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges at those commodity prices.

SilverBow's hedges have around $92 million in positive value for 2024, with its natural gas hedges (covering around 75% of its 2024 natural gas production) having around $118 million in positive value at current strip.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 9,125,000 $77.50 $707 NGLs (Barrels) 5,840,000 $25.00 $146 Natural Gas [MCF] 105,850,000 $2.10 $222 Hedge Value $92 Total Revenue $1,167 Click to enlarge

SilverBow is now projected to generate $176 million in 2024 free cash flow, higher than its initial outlook for $125 million to $150 million in free cash flow due to improved oil prices.

While SilverBow also has a significant number of hedges for NGLs and oil, the percentage of those commodities that it has hedged is lower than its natural gas hedging percentage.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $127 Transportation & Processing $157 Taxes Other Than Income $70 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $125 Capital Expenditures $490 Total Expenses $991 Click to enlarge

Notes On Debt And Valuation

SilverBow had $1.221 billion in net debt at the end of 2023 plus $50 million in deferred payments to Chesapeake due in November 2024. SilverBow also has a contingent payment that depends on oil prices during the year following the deal close. Currently, SilverBow will owe another $50 million based on current strip, although if WTI oil prices drop slightly (averaging $75 to $80 in the year after deal close) it will only owe $25 million. Below $75 oil, SilverBow will not owe any contingent payment.

In that sense, SilverBow would prefer either an average of $85+ oil in 2024 or roughly $75 WTI oil in 2024. In between those prices, SilverBow's 2024 projected free cash flow (net of the contingent payment) actually dips slightly. SilverBow is now expected to end 2024 with $1.145 billion in net debt, assuming that it pays $50 million for the contingent payment. SilverBow's leverage would be 1.45x at the end of 2024 in this scenario.

I now estimate SilverBow's value to be around $38 per share at long-term (after 2024) $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas. SilverBow's leverage remains a risk, although at current strip prices it should be able to get its net debt to around $1 billion (or slightly below $1 billion by the end of 2025).

There is also a risk that Kimmeridge and other activist investors sell their positions in the future (putting downward pressure on the stock) if they do not get their wishes regarding the nominees.

Conclusion

Kimmeridge has withdrawn its merger proposal amidst a lack of interest from SilverBow. There is now a battle over SilverBow's Board of Directors, with each side putting up nominees.

SilverBow's leverage remains an issue, although it now appears capable of generating $176 million in free cash flow (excluding contingent payments) in 2024. This would put its leverage at 1.45x at the end of 2024.

SilverBow's estimated value is $38 per share now at long-term $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas, indicating decent upside if it can manage its debt.