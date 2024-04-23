Richard Drury

Introduction

When many investors look at the past decade or more, they ask, "Why hold International stocks that add currency risk along with their underperformance against US stocks?". The next chart shows that CAGR difference over various time periods.

Portfolio Visualizer

When Emerging Market stocks are added to the mix, International returns are even farther behind the results shown from US stocks. The strong USD over most of those periods explains some of the lower CAGRs shown. For investors with no interest in these stocks, the rest of what is presented might be of little interest; for the rest who want some International exposure, then the goal is to maximize what returns are achievable.

In this article, I compare two such ETFs and explain my wording of this article's title.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF ( NASDAQ: ACWX )

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF ( NASDAQ: VXUS

While past results slightly favor VXUS over ACWX, I give the Buy rating to ACWX for what I see as greater potential from its more concentrated portfolio compared to VXUS.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index composed of large- and mid-capitalization non-U.S. equities. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries, excluding the United States. Benchmark: MSCI ACWI Ex USA NR USD.

Source: seekingalpha.com ACWX

ACWX has $4.5b in AUM and provides inventors a decent yield of 2.9%. Fees are 34bps.

Index review

Understanding the index is important, but even more so when comparing two ETFs based on different indices. MSCI provides this description of their index:

The MSCI ACWI ex USA Index captures large and mid cap representation across 22 of 23 Developed Markets countries (excluding the US) and 24 Emerging Markets countries*. With 2,231 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the global equity opportunity set outside the US.

Source: msci.com index

ACWX holdings

Starting with sectors, we see that Technology stocks play a lessor role outside the US, though some of the largest holdings are still in that sector.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

The Top 4 sectors account for almost 60% of the portfolio allocation. Next up is country allocations. Later, in a slightly different format, this data will be compared to VXUS.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Over 50 countries are represented in this ETF, with the Top 15 shown above accounting for 86% of the total weight. When looking at currency exposure, the Euro moves to the top of the list, with a total of seven currencies having a 5+% weighting.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Looking at the holdings shows no currency futures, meaning the ETF is not hedging its currency risk.

Top holdings

ishares.com ACWX holdings

Out of almost 1900 stocks, the Top 20 represent 18% of the portfolio weight. It takes the smallest 1250 positions to match that weight within ACWX.

ACWX distributions

seekingalpha.com ACWX DVDs

While dividend payouts have shown double-digit growth over the past three years, longer period growth rates are much smaller; under 2% for the past decade. With a respectable 2.9% yield, Seeking Alpha grades these results as a B.

seekingalpha.com ACWX scorecard

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. The manager employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure equity market performance of companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. The fund invests all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in its target index. Benchmark: FTSE Global All Cap ex US NR USD.

Source: research.ftserussell.com index

VXUS has almost 100x the AUM of ACWX at $425b. Both fees (8bps) and yield (3.4%) are better values compared to ACWX.

Index review

FTSE provides the following about their index:

The FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index is part of a range of indices designed to help US investors benchmark their international investments. The index comprises large, mid and small cap stocks globally excluding the US. The index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which covers 98% of the world’s investable market capitalization.

Source: research.ftserussell.com index

VXUS holdings

Again starting with sectors, which I compare against ACWX later, we see similar results to the other ETF.

advisors.vanguard.com VXUS sectors

The following countries which account for 80% of the portfolio are the ones with almost a 4+% in portfolio weight.

advisors.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

Currency exposure wasn't provided but should parallel what ACWX has and is again not hedged.

Top holdings

advisors.vanguard.com VXUS holdings

Here, the Top 20 are under 15% of the total weight, reflecting the fact this ETF holds almost 4.5x the number of stocks that ACWX does. Here, it takes the smallest 4900 or so positions to equate to the same weight, over 50% of the total holdings count.

VXUS distributions

seekingalpha.com VXUS DVDs

Investors will notice that the pattern that payouts bump up semi-annually, reflecting the fact Japanese and other non-US stocks only pay dividends twice a year, usually in June and December. VXUS's payout growth rates parallel those of ACWX, with the current yield being slightly higher than ACWX at 3.37%. VXUS only received a C+ rating for this factor.

seekingalpha.com VXUS scorecard

Comparing ETFs

Let's start by comparing the market-cap and style allocations between ACWX and VXUS.

advisors.vanguard.com compare

The differences in both market-cap and style allocations are small, with the biggest box variation being 4%. There is a wide gap between the weighted average market caps, though: $49b for ACWX; just $30b for VXUS. Of all the differences between these ETFs, this is the one that stands out. For investors preferring a higher allocation outside the Large-Cap stocks that dominate many ETFs, VXUS would be the better option.

When looking at sectors, only two have allocation differences over 1%, Materials at 3% in favor of ACWX and Industrials at a 1.3% favor toward VXUS.

ETFRC.com

Also, 96% of the stocks held by ACWX are in VXUS. In reverse, due to its higher holdings count, only 24% of VXUS's holdings are held by ACWX. By weight, there is an 80% overlap.

Along with sector allocations, region/country allocations are critical to know.

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

Except for Europe Developed (favoring ACWX) and Japan (favoring VXUS), all the differences in area allocations are below 1%. To me, this factor becomes a non-factor when deciding between these ETFs. The same can almost be said when looking at common equity factors, though VXUS has a clear advantage in two: historical EPS Cash-Flow growth.

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

Returns and risk compare

All the above of a snapshot of what each ETF looks like today, not over its history. The next chart represents what investors have experienced back to early 2011.

Portfolio Visualizer

As most of the current factors said, when examining both returns and risk factors, none stand out to select one of these ETFs over the other. Returns by year say the same.

Portfolio Visualizer

Why I own ACWX, not VXUS

Roughly 1849 versus 8570. That is the number of stocks each ETF holds. As mentioned above, both portfolios require over 50% of the smallest holdings to equal the weight of the Top 20 holdings. Translation to me: seems like a lot of maintenance to the portfolio for very little chance of making a dent in the ETF's return. Despite the higher fees, I chose to go with ACWX as it is more concentrated at the top and there are less holdings the managers have to rebalance as the index components shift.

Portfolio strategy

One reason USD investors state for not having direct International exposure is the fact that approximately 40% of sales generated by the companies in the S&P 500 index comes from outside the US, so they already have exposure to non-US economies. I suspect the second most quoted reason is the currency risk that adds to a USD investor's portfolio, though that risk can be controlled by using an International ETF that hedges, such as the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG). In my IHDG/IQDG article, I showed how hedging enhanced the CAGR over the same stocks without the hedging strategy. When you compare IHDJ and ACWX versus the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI), we see the CAGR deficit reduced from 61% to just 29% when international stocks are hedged.

Portfolio Visualizer

While still lagging US stocks, notice that the market correlation factor for both non-US ETFs is only .86, which should reduce a portfolio's StdDev versus one without this exposure. That factor is why, despite indirect international exposure, I still have some direct exposure, split between ETFs that hedge and others that do not.

Final thoughts

The key word in my choice of the article's title is "potential". While VXUS has produced better results in terms of return and risk ratios so far, my personal feeling for indexed ETFs is less is more. As with risk reduction in an equity portfolio, once an investor goes beyond 30 stocks, the benefit of each individual stock is minimal in achieving a more diversified portfolio. I apply that same logic to indexed ETFs, and thus my preference for smaller holdings counts. That is where I see the potential for better performance, though as one can see, there are other factors involved.