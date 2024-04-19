bunhill

Dangerous situation

The S&P 500 is currently in an unprecedented situation where three major fundamental events are colliding with overextended technicals and a bubble-like valuation multiple.

Specifically,

The Fed has just made a major hawkish turn, dialing back on the signaled interest rate cuts, and even suggesting a possible hike. The geopolitical situation has escalated significantly, and we are facing the possibility of a worst-case scenario - a direct war between Israel and Iran. The mega-cap tech firms will report their earnings over the next 2-3 weeks, and a slight miss in guidance could burst the AI-bubble.

The bubble setup

The S&P 500 (SP500) is currently above the long-term uptrend range (based on regression) established after the 2008 financial crisis. Thus, technically, S&P 500 is at an overextended level, and the correction is likely.

But this article is not based on technical analysis, and that "sharp 20% correction" is likely to be triggered by the fundamentals.

Furthermore, the S&P 500 is currently trading at a bubble-like valuation, with the Shiller PE ratio at 33. The Shiller PE ratio is an appropriate valuation metric because it considers the inflation-adjusted earnings for the last 10 years.

Bubbles are notoriously difficult to spot as they unfold, and become obvious only after they burst. However, S&P 500 currently has overextended technicals and bubble-like valuations - so it could be a bubble.

The focus of this article is to explain the possible fundamental triggers that could cause the bubble burst.

The Fed's hawkish turn

First, it's important to understand that the last "melt-up" move on the long-term chart since October 2023 has been triggered by the premature dovish turn by the Fed in November/December 2023.

The Fed has been tightening monetary policy since 2022 and operated under the "higher-for-longer" regime after the pause in interest rate hikes in July 2023.

The implication of higher-for-longer regime was that the Fed would hold interest rates at the restrictive level until inflation starts falling sustainably towards the 2% level target, which is only possible with an increase in the unemployment rate - or a recession.

However, the Fed started signaling in November that it could start lowering interest rates without the need to induce a higher unemployment rate - meaning without triggering a recession. Thus, the market soared based on the "soft-landing" scenario hopes.

The Fed's premature dovish pivot triggered a significant loosening of financial conditions, which are currently reflected in "hot" inflation readings, and a strong labor market.

As a result, the Fed Chair Powell just signaled a hawkish turn and a return to "higher-for-longer", or "higher-until-recession" scenario. The repricing of expected monetary policy has caused higher interest rates, and already triggered a 5% correction in the S&P 500.

The market is now facing two realizations 1) the soft-landing is not going to happen, and a recession is necessary to restore price stability, and 2) the "Fed put" is gone. Both of these could trigger a 20%+ drop.

Geopolitical escalation

We could be facing an imminent direct war between Israel and Iran, which could cause an energy price shock, with oil (CL1:COM) spiking to $150 (based on Bloomberg Economics simulation).

Iran directly attacked Israel, from Iran, with 300+ missiles and drones. Israel has to decide if and how to respond. Obviously, the US-led Western allies are forcing a restraint, but Israel has not made a decision what the response will be.

Israel is most concerned about Iran's nuclear facilities, and if Israel's response is a direct bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the situation is likely to further escalate to a regional war - with a spike in oil prices.

This event could be imminent, or it could take place over the next few weeks, as the retaliatory response needs planning. A spike in oil to $150 would be enough to trigger a 20%+ drop in S&P 500. But also, it could actually force the Fed to hike interest rates in response to an energy-induced inflationary shock.

**Editor's note: this article was submitted prior to the overnight news regarding Israel carrying out a missile strike on Iran.

Big-tech earnings

The melt-up in the S&P 500 has been led by the mega-cap tech stocks under the GenAI theme. During the Q4 earnings reporting season in February 2023, the stocks of Meta (META) and Nvidia (NVDA) spiked higher, pushing the entire index higher. Mega-caps like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN) also pushed higher, and are still near all-time highs. All of these stocks are trading at elevated PE valuation metrics.

The expectations for these mega-cap tech companies are now very high, and just a minor miss in earnings or guidance could burst the bubble. These companies will report Q1 earnings over the next 2-3 weeks.

Based on the Q1 earnings season so far, investors are dumping stocks even if they beat the earnings estimates. Netflix (NFLX) was trading down by 4% after-hours despite the beat. The most vulnerable stock is Nvidia, in light of Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) warning, and a miss by ASML Holding (ASML). All of these mega-caps are vulnerable, but an Nvidia miss could cause a systematic shock and the bubble burst. Here is NVDA chart:

Implications

It's difficult to find a similar situation facing the S&P 500 as it is now.

The chart looks overextended prone to a deep correction.

The Shiller PE ratio suggests that we could be in a bubble.

The Fed is forced to make the hawkish turn, removing the assumed Fed put, and killing the soft-landing hopes.

The geopolitical situation is escalating with a possibility of an imminent oil price shock.

The mega-cap earnings could disappoint, given the results of companies already reported, and the investor reaction.

On top of that, the US-China trade war is escalating, with the protectionist rhetoric leading to the US election. President Biden wants to triple the tariffs on Chinese steel. Also, it seems like the TikTok ban is getting fast-tracked in Congress.

This is truly an unprecedented situation, without exaggeration, and thus, the possibility of a 1987-like 20%+ sharp drop in the S&P 500 is very high.

Thus, my recommendation is to Sell.

What could reduce the risk of a crash? Diplomatic solution to the Israel-Iran conflict. Renewed soft-landing data and another dovish Fed turn.

