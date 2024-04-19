CocoSan/E+ via Getty Images

Last year, we initiated Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (OTCPK:DVDCF) with an analysis called We Pass For Now. Since then (June 2023), the company stock's price has been down by approximately 28%. Despite recognizing Campari has a quality business, the company was trading at a 45% premium versus its large-cap spirit (Diageo (DEO) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF)). This was also one of the main reasons we decided to start a long position in Diageo: LatAm Recovery And Destocking Activities Make This A Strong Buy and increase our investment in Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (We Still Like Beers).

Mare Ev. Lab Campari Rating Update

In the meantime, the company acquired the premium Cognac house Courvoisier in a landmark deal. With a purchase price of €1.22 billion, this is the largest deal in Campari's history. There are new estimates to price in, as well as a CEO change with a focus on the APAC region.

In addition, the French luxury giant LVMH surprised the market with a double-digit decline in champagne and cognac in Q1 2024 (revenues were down by 16% to €1.14 billion for the Wines & Spirits division); we believe Campari is not immune to the market. On a relative basis, there is also a high comparison with last year's results. The company increased its product price by 20%. Furthermore, we continue to see a full valuation, and today, we reiterate our neutral view.

Mixed Business View

After 18 years with the company, Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Campari's CEO, decided to retire. His contribution to the beverage group has been unparalleled, having grown Campari sales and profitability by approximately three times during his time. The company's board appointed Matteo Fantacchiotti as a new CEO. Before the promotion, he was the managing director of the Asia-Pacific business unit. Mr. Kunze-Concewitz will remain on the board as a non-executive director, and we believe the new CEO will focus on Campari's organic growth strategy. We also positively view its Asian experience, given the fact that Campari is building a solid franchise in the APAC region. In addition, we believe that a large-scale operation is less likely in the very short term; Even if we expect a slow start to the year, we have a positive view on Q2 and Q3 revenue dynamics. In addition, we anticipate an update with the final renegotiation of the company's glass contract. To support Campari's margin, better agave price trends will gradually positively impact Campari's P&L starting from the H2; As already reported, the company acquired Courvoisier. Last year, the French premium Cognac house had a turnover of almost $250 million, making around 60% of sales in the USA, followed by the United Kingdom and China, representing 25% of the company's revenue. Courvoisier's business, which consolidates Campari on a global scale, will then be able to count on the distribution network of the Italian giant. Aside from the acquisition price, there is an earn-out of €110 million upon reaching the sales targets in 2028. Looking at the transaction, Courvoisier was paid a 17 multiple on the company's 2022 contribution margin (gross margin after advertising and promotion expenses). Cognac is now the fourth axis of development of the Campari Group, together with aperitifs, bourbon, and tequila; In a downside scenario, giving up the aperitif time is difficult. This is a cheaper entertainment than dining out. In the medium term, we also see support from the robust growth of Espolòn (and Aperol). Indeed, Aperol penetration (24% of sales) is still low in most markets, and the group is gaining a share in the increasingly competitive US tequila category with Espolòn.

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Incorporating Courvoisier and lower Q1 sales (we estimate €638 million), we project a 2024 turnover of €3.21 billion with supportive APAC growth trends. Campari will likely outperform its peers by increasing market share penetration while leveraging strong brands in growing categories. On the margin, we forecast an adjusted EBITDA of 25.5%, and we arrived at €818 million. Considering €130 million in D&A (following the company's CAPEX plan) and a higher interest rate due to the recent acquisition, we derive a net income of €428 million. Our 2024 EPS is at €0.36 (2023 EPS was at €0.35). Looking at the consensus number, we are slightly above Wall Street analysts on our Fiscal Year 2024 organic EBIT margin projection by approximately 60 basis points. Despite that, in our numbers, Campari's valuation still looks pricey, with a 26x P/E. This is a 40% premium to consumer staples, which is below the company's long-term average of almost 50%. Even applying a 10% double-digit EPS growth, Campari's valuation still looks full. On a comparable basis, Diageo's forward P/E multiple is at 18.5x with no premium to consumer staples, and Heineken shares are trading at a P/E of 14.5x with a 25% discount to the sector. Therefore, we believe the stock is correctly valued at the current market price of €9.5 per share (26x P/E multiple).

Risks

Downside risks in our target price include 1) higher taxation of alcohol products, 2) higher duties on alcohol products (in early January, China's Ministry of Commerce communicated an anti-dumping investigation into all brandy imported from the Old Continent), 3) lower-than-estimate spirits growth, 4) raw material cost pressure (glass) and 5) volatile currency development. In addition, Campari is also exposed to the US market and, in particular, to SKYY, a premium vodka whose volumes could decline if the brand goes out of fashion.

Conclusion

Here at the Lab, Campari is a show-me story with a positive catalyst starting from the H2 period. The company will report Q1 2024 results on May 7th. Even if there is positive news to price, such as Espolòn expansion and Aperol market share development, we believe Campari's valuation is expensive. For this reason, we confirm our neutral rating status.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.