Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 19, 2024 10:18 AM ETHilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.78K Followers

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Yohe - Executive Vice President
Jeremy Ford - President & Chief Executive Officer
Will Furr - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rose - Raymond James
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Woody Lay - KBW
Matt Olney - Stephens

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's Hilltop Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this call is being recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Erik Yohe, Executive Vice President.

Erik Yohe

Thank you. Before we get started, please note that certain statements during today's presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements concerning such items as our outlook, business strategy, future plans, financial condition, credit risk and trends in credit, allowance for credit losses, liquidity and sources of funding, funding cost, the impact, and the potential impacts of inflation, stock repurchases, dividends, and impacts of interest rate changes, as well as such other items referenced in the preface of our presentation are forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on management's current expectations concerning future events that, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, capital, liquidity, and financial condition may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including the precautionary statements referenced in the preface of our presentation and those included in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC.

Please note that the information presented is preliminary

